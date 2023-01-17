Inquest opens after man falls from cliff top

BREAKING NEWS

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who fell from a cliff top in Brighton on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31 December).

Eric Cox

Eric Brian Cox, 56, from Ware, Hertfordshire, was found on the Undercliff, at about 10am by a member of the public who phoned 999.

Mr Cox, a cycling instructor, died later the same day, Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court was told this afternoon (Tuesday 17 January).

Coroner’s officer Claire Rogers told the court that he had been on a break in Brighton with his wife Abby.

She formally identified his body.

The coroner’s officer said: “Mr Cox, at the time of his death, had some difficulties and left a note.”

A pathologist, Mark Taylor, carried out post-mortem tests on Wednesday 4 January but the cause of death was currently unascertained.

The coroner, Karen Henderson, adjourned the inquest for further investigation.

Dr Henderson said that the inquest would resume at a date to be set.

