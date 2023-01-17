Pervert jailed for historic sex abuse of teenage girl



A man who abused an underage teenage girl almost 20 years ago has finally been jailed.

Paul Latham slept with the girl when she was between 13 and 15 at addresses in Hove in Woodingdean – despite knowing she was underage.

The years of abuse left her still experiencing anxiety as an adult.

When she came forward in 2018, he denied the offences – but a jury found him guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with the victim. He was found not guilty of rape.

Latham, 65, unemployed, of Wicklands Avenue, Saltdean, has now been sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Jeremy Gold.

He will serve a minimum of six years before he can be considered for parole and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge also imposed an indefinite “sexual harm prevention order” to restrict Latham’s access to children.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described how she had felt degraded because of the abuse and continues to have anxiety.

She felt that Latham had taken advantage of her as a child but is now rebuilding her life and is happy that justice has been served.

The investigating officer Detective Sergeant Andy Lawrence said the victim received support from specially trained officers after she reported the abuse in 2018.

With support from Detective Constable Lisa Hampson, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, they were able to bring the charges against Latham to secure the conviction.

Detective Sergeant Lawrence said: “Predatory sex offender Paul Latham has now faced justice for preying on a young teenage girl.

“The victim in this case showed extraordinary bravery and tenacity. She has remained determined through a very difficult period.

“We have worked tirelessly to secure this conviction. Victims of sexual offences will always be supported and we take their report seriously.

“We hope that the outcome of this case will give victims of sexual offences the confidence to come forward and report information to us.

“No matter how long ago the offence was we will try to seek justice.”