Indie-supergroup SUEP to drop debut vinyl and play Brighton gig

The first instalments from London-based ‘indie-supergroup’ SUEP surfaced in quick succession at the tail end of 2021, with the launch of ‘Domesticated Dream’ on 5th October and ‘Misery’ on 17th November. However, back in February 2020, SUEP managed to lay down half a dozen numbers. They have been unreleased until now! Next Friday, 27th January, will see the release of the outfit’s long-awaited debut mini-album ‘Shop’, a collection of six oddball, car-boot-sale pop songs with a sprinkling of theatrical storytelling.

Led by Georgie Stott (of Porridge Radio, Garden Centre) and Josh Harvey, SUEP was born out of a near-decade of playing in sheds and barns with like minded personnel, holding a mutual love for Paul McCartney, Jona Lewie, the B-52s, Devo and other performative freaks enjoying themselves.

Following a move to London from Brighton, the pair added George Nicholls (The GN Band, Joanna Gruesome, The Tubs), Will William Deacon (PC World, Garden Centre), and Ollie Chapman to the line-up. The five-piece take turns writing songs and taking the lead vocal duties in a wonderfully playful but coherent collaboration, with their debut mini-album ‘Shop’ being a kaleidoscopic off kilter pop ride, taking the listener through haunted castles, deprived encounters, days lost to the imagination in bed, and through the integral friendships that give SUEP the energy to keep dancing to their own beat.

The album was arranged and recorded in the Red Lion Boys Club, an ex-youth centre in which Georgie and Josh both lived. Using equipment collected by Josh in his travels as a bootsale and market trader, the sports hall was transformed into a makeshift studio for a few days, with sessions conducted by producer Matthew Green (Sniffany & The Nits, The Tubs, etc).

‘Shop’ will be available to purchase on vinyl as well as a download – details HERE.

Of their work, others have already stated “To be filed under perfect pop music.” – Marc Riley (BBC 6 Music), and “Deft, left of centre guitar pop with a thirst for the theatrical.” – Clash.

In support of the new release, SUEP will play Brighton on 31st January at The Prince Albert. Get tickets with no booking fee from promoter Love Thy Neighbour HERE or from DICE HERE.

linktr.ee/SUEPband