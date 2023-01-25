The Pearl Harts to offer ‘Love, Chaos’ at Brighton gig

The Pearl Harts are Kirsty on vocals, guitars and loops, and Sara on drums, vocals and samples. They were born out of love and a desire to make hi-octane rock n’ roll when they first burst onto the scene with a stunningly filmed live video, ‘Black Blood’ immediately picking up fans from XFM, Clash, and BBC Introducing.

Quickly making a name for themselves with their wild attitude, DIY spirit and incredible live shows, The Pearl Harts were soon showcasing their magic on stages all over the UK and Europe – with support from Garbage’s Shirley Manson who described them as “badass girls, with all the right stuff”.

The Pearl Harts raw energy and intense delivery has won them fans across the UK and Europe and seen them opening for the likes of Skunk Anansie and Garbage, with less than a handful of singles under their belt.

The bands’ first full-length LP ‘Glitter And Spit’ was released in March 2018 through their own label Double Bang Records following a successful crowdfunding campaign and the assistance of Help Musicians ‘Do It Differently Fund.’ Picking up rave reviews both on music blogs and in the music press their debut album ‘Glitter And Spit’ has been described as “full of attitude, charisma and confidence – it takes the listener on an adrenaline-charged ride”. It saw the band interviewed and played on BBC 6Music, play-listed and live in session with Radio X and music videos shown on Scuzz TV and Kerrang! A series of well-attended and sold out shows across the UK followed.

Wind the clocks forward past the lockdowns to 2023 and The Pearl Harts have just dropped the single ‘Wild Me’. The tune will be appearing on their forthcoming ‘Love, Chaos’ long-player which was produced by Danio (Husky Loops, Kari Faux). The album is due on 21st April – Details HERE.

In support of the new album, The Pearl Harts will be performing live in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Wednesday 17th May 2023, courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour. You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

www.thepearlharts.com