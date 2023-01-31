Man found dead by dog walker in Brighton park

A man was found dead by a dog walker in a Brighton park this morning (Tuesday 31 January).

The body was found shortly before 8am close to the dew pond in Wild Park, in Moulsecoomb.

Police said that the circumstances of the man’s death were not suspicious.

An inquest is expected to be opened in the coming days.

Residents said that a police cordon was set up around the area.

Sussex Police said: “The body of a man was found by a dog walker in Wild Park, Brighton, on Tuesday morning (31 January).

“The man was discovered at around 7.45am close to the dew pond.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner’s officer.”