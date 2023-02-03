Dark Horses announce special AV gig in Brighton

Dark Horses have announced that they will be performing a special audio visual concert here in Brighton on Saturday 15th April. The event is being promoted by Love Thy Neighbour and will be happening at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road.

Brighton based Dark Horses are a psychedelic rock group with outposts in London and the Italian city of Bologna. This performance features Bob Earland on Modular Synths (Radiophonic Workshop, Kae Tempest), and is a collaboration with producer, engineer and audio-visual artist James GM who creates reactive visual pieces to compliment the music.

Drawing influence from the likes of The Velvet Underground, CAN and Gang Of Four, their current lineup is Lisa Elle (vocals), Bobby Waterson (synth/guitar), Steve Ingham (drums), David Wheeldon (guitar), Anastasia Zio (bass). They also work closely with a diverse group of visual artists, who add a sharp edge to their shadowy, atmospheric music.

Their first two albums – ‘Black Music’ and ‘Hail Lucid State’ – were both produced by Death In Vegas’ Richard Fearless, and received widespread critical acclaim, leading to tours with Sigur Rós, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and The Dandy Warhols. Their pandemic-delayed third album, produced by Bob Earland (Radiophonic Workshop, Kae Tempest) is released in Spring 23 with Portland Oregon label Little Cloud.

Their new live performance, which features Bob Earland on Modular Synths, is a collaboration with producer, engineer and audio-visual Artist James GM. James has been deeply passionate about minimalist contemporary art, especially within the world of digital. From minimalist painters like Cy Twombly to modern animators such as Kevin McGloughlin and David Hughes, abstract visual art forms fascinate him. He uses his programming background to create reactive visual pieces to compliment music.

Purchase your tickets for this special performance HERE and HERE.

www.darkhorsesmusic.com