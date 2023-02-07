Brighton pub may have to close permanently over drugs and violence

A Brighton pub faces losing its licence after it failed to report a violent fight to the police and high readings for cocaine were found in the toilet.

Brighton and Hove City Council closed the Black Horse, in Church Street, for 28 days after a secret hearing requested by Sussex Police on Wednesday 19 January.

The Black Horse’s licence is due to be reviewed next Monday (13 February) on the ground that the pub is “associated with serious crime and serious disorder”.

In its request for a review, Sussex Police said: “Nothing short of closure will ensure the safety of the public in this case.”

The pub was closed after violence on Thursday 12 January when, police said, a victim suffered grievous bodily harm (GBH) but this was not reported to the police by Black Horse staff.

In a redacted report, Sussex Police said that a fight had also broken out in the pub on Wednesday 28 December when a victim suffered actual bodily harm (ABH).

The report is understood to have been redacted to avoid compromising the criminal investigation.

Police became aware of the December fight only after a witness called 999 and the victim went to the police station in John Street to report it.

The area manager was contacted on Monday 3 January and reminded staff that they must call the police and use their Business Crime Reduction Partnership radio when such incidents occur.

But less than a fortnight later, staff failed to follow those instructions when more trouble broke out.

The police report said: “Regarding the handling of the incident on the night of (Thursday) 12 January, the DPS (designated premises supervisor), Jeremy Jackson, was not present at the premises that evening and was not made aware of the incident by the duty manager he had left in charge.

“The area manager has further stated that the DPS had spoken to other staff who were present on the night who said they were told by the duty manager not to call the police at the time of the incident.

“The area manager has since told (the) police licensing (team) that the duty manager has been sacked following this incident.”

Sussex Police said that the force had been working with the management since last July because of high drug readings found at the premises and breaches of licensing conditions.

The pub has had three different designated premises supervisors since that time.

A month later, in August, police licensing officers carried out swab tests in response to intelligence about drug use.

They found high readings for cocaine, indicating that surfaces had been in contact with bulk amounts of the drug in a cubicle in the women’s toilet and two places in the men’s.

In October, similar high readings for cocaine were found in two places in a cubicle in the women’s toilet and four places in the men’s.

In November, swabs in seven locations in the women’s toilet gave a zero reading and low readings for cocaine were taken from two surfaces in the men’s, indicating background or cross-contamination.

Seven neighbours and local businesses have made representations, calling for action, along with the council licensing department, complaining about violence, fighting and drug dealing.

One letter, with the author’s details redacted, said: “The pub is the centre of anti-social behaviour with open drug dealing and acts of violence. It is almost a weekly occurrence to see people coming out of the venue covered in blood.

“I honestly feel it is only a matter of time until someone is seriously injured or even killed.”

Another anonymous representation said: “Many of the clients served by the Black Horse are banned from all other pubs in Brighton and Hove.

“The business model they employ attracts a colourful and demanding type of client which requires really strong management to have any hope of working.”

Craft Union Pub Company, a subsidiary of Stonegate Group, operates the Black Horse. The company was approached for comment.

Its licence allows alcohol sales from 10am to 1am Monday to Saturday and 10am to midnight on Sundays.

A panel of three councillors is due review the licence at a hearing which is scheduled to start at 10am on Monday (13 February).