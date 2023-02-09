Fire authority sets budget including council tax precept

East Sussex Fire Authority has voted for a 5 per cent increase in the precept that will be added to council tax bills for the 2023-24 financial year which starts in April.

The fire authority precept will add £104.37 to an average “band D” council tax bill in Brighton and Hove and across East Sussex – up £5 from £99.37 this year.

The precept was one of a package of measures agreed by councillors as they agreed a £53 million budget for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for the coming year.

The budget was voted through less than a fortnight after a decision to put up the police precept by £15 from April.

The Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne won backing for the 6.67 per cent rise from the Sussex Police and Crime Panel just under a fortnight ago.

As a result, the police precept for a typical band D council tax property will be £239.91 – up from £224.91 in the current financial year.

Brighton and Hove City Council is due to set its budget and council tax in a fortnight’s time on Thursday 23 February, with a 4.99 per cent rise in prospect.

If the draft budget is approved, the council’s element of the council tax bill for an average band D home will rise by £89.60 from £1,794.03 to £1,883.63.

In all, two people or more in a band D property in Brighton and Hove can expect their council tax to rise by 5.2 per cent or £109.60 from £2,118.31 to £2,227.91. This equates to £185.66 a month from April.

Four areas of Brighton face a further charge or precept – Rottingdean parish, Hanover Crescent, Marine Square and Royal Crescent – ranging from just over £32 in Rottingdean to £272 for Royal Crescent.