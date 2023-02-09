Fire authority sets budget including council tax precept
East Sussex Fire Authority has voted for a 5 per cent increase in the precept that will be added to council tax bills for the 2023-24 financial year which starts in April.
The fire authority precept will add £104.37 to an average “band D” council tax bill in Brighton and Hove and across East Sussex – up £5 from £99.37 this year.
The precept was one of a package of measures agreed by councillors as they agreed a £53 million budget for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for the coming year.
The budget was voted through less than a fortnight after a decision to put up the police precept by £15 from April.
The Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne won backing for the 6.67 per cent rise from the Sussex Police and Crime Panel just under a fortnight ago.
As a result, the police precept for a typical band D council tax property will be £239.91 – up from £224.91 in the current financial year.
Brighton and Hove City Council is due to set its budget and council tax in a fortnight’s time on Thursday 23 February, with a 4.99 per cent rise in prospect.
If the draft budget is approved, the council’s element of the council tax bill for an average band D home will rise by £89.60 from £1,794.03 to £1,883.63.
In all, two people or more in a band D property in Brighton and Hove can expect their council tax to rise by 5.2 per cent or £109.60 from £2,118.31 to £2,227.91. This equates to £185.66 a month from April.
Four areas of Brighton face a further charge or precept – Rottingdean parish, Hanover Crescent, Marine Square and Royal Crescent – ranging from just over £32 in Rottingdean to £272 for Royal Crescent.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.