Suella Braverman visits Brighton

Suella Braverman visited Brighton today to hear about how police patrols at The Level saw a 55% drop in antisocial behaviour.

The city-centre park, which had an award-winning revamp ten years ago, has long been a crime hotspot.

Today, she met with Sussex Police chief constable Jo Shiner to discuss how police patrols have been put on there to combat this.

She said: I was in Brighton today where hotspot police patrols by Sussex Police have seen a 55% drop in antisocial behaviour.

“I am committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and we are looking at further ways to ensure the law abiding majority feel safe in their communities.

“#Commonsensepolicing”

Brighton and Hove Police periodically put on extra patrols to combat drug dealing, robbery, graffiti and other crimes.

In May last year, Sussex Police said that a police hub set up by the fountains – similar to one which operated there in 2013 – had seen a 60% drop in antisocial behaviour.

In July 2019, police reported an even bigger drop of 84% when patrols and a mobile police station were introduced there that month.

It’s not clear which figures Ms Braverman is referring to in her tweet today.

When the park first reopened after its multi-million pound facelift in 2013, community support officers were based in one of the new community rooms by the fountains. However, they moved out soon afterwards.

At around the same time, Sussex Police’s neighbourhood policing teams were slashed because of swingeing cuts to policing budgets.

In March last year, the Level Communities Forum said crime in the park had become “worse than ever” – blaming the continued boarding up of the flagship cafe as leaks under its floor are investigated.

The cafe, and the public toilets housed in the same building is still closed, although signs around it say the council is making repairs.

A recent council report on the closure of the city’s toilets said: “The Level Toilets are currently closed due to significant issues with the building they are housed in which require substantial remedial work and investment to bring the building and toilets back into use.

“Further to this, these toilets are the focus of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. The location and orientation may also be a factor that needs to be considered.

“The Level café and toilets are subject to an options appraisal at present and the options will be presented to committee for a decision in spring/summer 2023.”

Media were not invited to the home secretary’s visit.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.