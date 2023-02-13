New lift out of action for weeks because of too much rain



The new lift on the bridge over Lewes Road has been breaking down because of too much rain, says the University of Brighton.

The lift has been in and out of action for three months and several repairs have been needed because water keeps leaking into it.

Residents asked why the faulty lift had not been fixed for months at a meeting of the Coombe Road Area Local Action Team on Tuesday, 7 February.

The university says the defect has now been identified and the lift will reopen after remedial works and additional waterproofing of the main deck of the bridge.

A university spokesperson said: “Following the excessive rainfall experienced in the latter part of 2022 and start of 2023, our contractors have carried out remedial work to address issues being caused by rainwater.

“We are hopeful that this has solved the issue and hope to have the lift back in service in the coming days.”

The bridge over the A270, which connects the campus, includes a lift and steps on the Elm House side and leads to outside Mithras House (the former business school site) and halls of residence.

The bridge was hailed as a fully accessible pedestrian bridge when it opened in September, after the busy main road had to be closed for three days for the bridge to be lifted into place.