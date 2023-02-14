Council tax payers shoulder cost of government cuts and Green folly

Most of our time on the council at the moment is taken up with the budget-setting process as we move towards the main meeting next week.

The city – like the country more widely – is in the worst financial position in living memory.

Between them, three ingredients have come together to cause a perfect storm in the council’s finances, creating a £14 million black hole to be filled.

We have had 13 successive years of crippling cuts in government funding and, now, the “cost of living crisis” which has meant that this year’s services have cost the council millions of pounds more than expected.

And then there are the monumentally expensive vanity projects of both this and the previous Green administrations such as the i360.

Although we have a budget gap of £14 million between the income we can expect to receive and the amount we expect to spend, we are far from the only council feeling this pain, of course.

It is not helped by a government that wastes billions of pounds of public money lining the pockets of friends and donors for unusable PPE (personal protective equipment), private healthcare, transport and Royal Mail profiteers.

Now, to recover their losses, they are squeezing the public and councils too until the pips squeak.

And – unlike the government – councils are required by law to set a legal budget, however many cuts to much-needed services they have to make to fit the shrinking amount of money.

Having said all that, our current administration is very much part of the problem and there are proposals in the draft budget that Labour councillors will be trying our best to amend.

We’re delighted, of course, to have already forced the Greens into a U-turn on public toilet provision and we would like to thank every single one of the thousands of members of the public who brought deputations, protested, signed petitions, etc, on this subject over the past few weeks.

But there are other suggested savings that are deeply concerning.

Some of those still causing me sleepless nights include a large cut proposed to the “supported employment” service that provides such essential help to some of our most vulnerable residents – and the return of library fines for children.

Other short-sighted proposals include cuts to the tourist services that help to keep our visitor economy strong.

One thing we can’t amend, though, is the £2 million-plus that is in this year’s budget for the cost to the council of the i360.

The money is to cover the loan that the council ill-advisedly took out under the previous Green administration – with Conservative support but none from Labour – to lend onwards to build this vertical folly.

Councillor Amanda Evans is the deputy leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.