Rape victim tells court she ‘just wanted to die’

A rape victim told a court that she “just wanted to die” as a judge prepared to sentence the two men who attacked her in Brighton.

Ashley Lewis, 37, and Dylan Holden, 18, acted together to take advantage of their 17-year-old victim who was so intoxicated she was unable to walk without help.

The teenager, who cannot be named by law, has spoken out about the devastating effects on her life of the pair raping her in the Royal Pavilion Gardens in Brighton.

The victim submitted a statement to Lewes Crown Court on Friday (10 February), saying that since the attack she had heard voices, suffered hallucinations and nightmares and was “terrified” of people and going outside.

She said that the urge to self-harm had been “overwhelming” and added: “Whenever I left my house, I couldn’t get away from it and, sometimes, I still can’t.

“Getting the verdict was like a breath of fresh air. A weight had been lifted off of my shoulders. But it still lingers.

“It’s still there in the back of my mind. Like a dark cloud in the distance, it won’t go away. I can’t get it to go away.

“Thankfully, with all the love and support I received from my family and the continued support of the police, the prosecution and the survivors’ network, I manage to persevere and keep going.

“I can’t thank them enough. Words can’t explain the gratitude I feel. They are the reason I stayed alive, the reason I can keep going and the reason I am still here today.”

The girl was raped on Wednesday 2 June 2021 and, last Friday, Judge Martin Huseyin jailed both men.

Lewis, of Albemarle Road, in Bromley, London, was jailed for 16 and a half years for rape, sexual assault and theft at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday 10 February).

After raping the girl, he stole her bag which contained her mobile phone, bank cards and purse.

Judge Huseyin jailed Holden, who turns 19 next month, for six years for rape and sexual assault.

When the pair were tried at Hove Crown Court last year, having both denied rape, the jury was told that Holden, of Avalon, West Street, Brighton, knew the victim.

He later sent her text messages, feigning concern for her and claiming that he had tried to protect her.

At their trial both men blamed the other but the jury convicted both defendants unanimously.

Lewis was described in court as a “sexual predator” who had travelled down to Brighton from London on the day of the attack.

He spent part of the afternoon covertly filming women on the beach in Brighton where he later met the victim.

Police had been called shortly before midnight by a member of the public who helped the distressed girl, paying for her taxi home.

Lewis and Holden both fled the scene shortly after they were approached but Sussex Police started an investigation, known as Operation Varnish.

Fortunately, security cameras in the Pavilion Gardens and surrounding area helped them to identify the two men – and captured Lewis stealing items from the victim’s bag that were later found at his home.

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt, the investigating officer, said: “Ashley Lewis and Dylan Holden took advantage of their vulnerable victim, with no regard for her wellbeing or the devastating impact of their actions.

“These significant custodial sentences are testimony to the bravery of that young woman, who supported this investigation through to its conclusion.

“Her incredible strength has made the streets of Sussex safer by putting two dangerous, predatory individuals behind bars.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who trusted their instincts and returned to the scene to help her and call the police.

“We will always respond proactively to any reports of sexual offences and work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Victims can also rely on the full support of specially trained officers who are there as a single point of contact and a guide through the investigative and court process.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Lewis also went on to sexually assault another 17-year-old girl at a religious event in central London in October 2021.”

She challenged him and held on to him to prevent him from leaving. Although he tried to push her away, he was stopped and then arrested by police. He was later convicted of sexual assault and assault by beating