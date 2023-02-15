Brighton armed burglary suspects arrested and bailed

Four people have been arrested and bailed after armed burglars threatened people during a raid at a property in Hollingbury.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witness after four people were arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Brighton.

“Officers were called to Bramble Way at around 8.30pm on Saturday 4 February following a report of a group of people entering a property and threatening the occupants.

“After initial inquiries, a number of suspects were traced to an address in Brighton.

“A 24-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary and one count of kidnap.

“A 20-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent, possession with intent supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

“A 38-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and harbouring escaped prisoners.

“A second 20-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, robbery, kidnap, two counts of burglary, aggravated burglary and causing actual bodily harm.

“All remain on conditional bail.

“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around that time, particularly individuals on a scooter and electric motorbike.

“Please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Barrington.”