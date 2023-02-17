Brighton man denies plotting terror attack in London

A Brighton man has pleaded not guilty to plotting a terror attack at Speakers’ Corner, in Hyde Park, in London.

Edward Little, 21, is charged with preparation to commit acts of terrorism but he denied the claims at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – today (Friday 17 February).

He allegedly planned to buy a firearm and kill a Christian preacher and others gathered at Speakers’ Corner on or before Friday 23 September last year.

Little, from Pelham Street, Brighton, allegedly researched intended targets including Christian preacher Hatan Tash and members of the military and Metropolitan Police force.

He is also accused of researching different firearms and their capability, arranging to purchase one for £5,000 and travelling to buy one, court documents state.

Little also allegedly researched Hyde Park with a view to attack it and sought assistance from others.

Long-haired Little, who was represented by Tom Godfrey, appeared via video link and spoke to confirm his name and plead not guilty.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a trial date of Monday 10 July at the same court.

Little was arrested on Friday 23 September after taking a taxi from Brighton to London.