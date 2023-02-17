Hove Library to stay open on Saturdays – despite official report saying otherwise

A proposal to close Hove Library on Saturdays was included in Brighton and Hove City Council’s draft budget papers as the result of an “administrative error”.

According to the revised budget papers that were published earlier this month, the library had “low footfall” on Saturdays.

The error is repeated in the report to the full council meeting – known as Budget Council – that is due to take place next Thursday (23 February).

The longstanding Save Hove Library campaigner and former Green councillor Christopher Hawtree highlighted the error on Twitter.

Mr Hawtree, who plans to stand again for the Greens in Central Hove at the local elections in May, said: “Glad to say that reports of a closing day at Hove’s Carnegie Library hours are misplaced. We need hours, librarians – and good book stocks.”

Councils are required to provide public libraries as a statutory service. But, as Brighton and Hove strives to bridge a funding gap of £14 million between expected income and outgoings, it proposed saving £76,000 by reducing hours at community libraries.

The Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and Hove are expected to remain open until 7pm daily, although the library in Jubilee Street will be the only library open on Sundays.

According to the budget report, Hove Library receives fewer visitors at the weekend, the café has closed because of low takings and rooms are less often let at the weekend.

The council said: “The budget report at our Policy and Resources Committee on (Thursday) 9 February included a reference to the option of Saturday closing at Hove Library.

“This was an administrative error. No saving was included linked to this proposal or was agreed upon by the committee. We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

Councillors are due to debate the 2023-24 budget at Hove Town Hall from 4.30pm next Thursday (23 February). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.