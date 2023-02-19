Brighton’s Hope & Ruin to hold an evening of emerging talent

The next monthly instalment of ‘New Music Spotlight’ from promoters Hidden Herd, will be taking place at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton this coming Wednesday 22nd February.

This time around the acts on offer are Rosie Alena, The Leaning, Jelly Cleaver, and Ladylike.

Let’s meet this months artists:

Rosie Alena

Rosie Alena is a singer-songwriter from London. Taking influence from Joni Mitchell, Angel Olsen, Sufjan Stevens and more, Rosie played her first gig when she was just 14 years old and has been enchanting audiences with her eclectic compositions and goosebump-inducing vocal capabilities ever since. Blessed with a wealth of highly-skilled musicians as friends, including black midi and Olivia Dean, Rosie’s rotating but consistently excellent backing band has gigged relentlessly, winning her fans across the capital and beyond. In 2022, she played Glastonbury Festivals and Primavera Sound, toured with Katy J Pearson and released her debut mini-album ‘Pixelated Images’ via untitled recs, which was co-produced and mixed by Oli Barton-Wood (Nilüfer Yanya, Porridge Radio).

linktr.ee/RosieAlena

The Leaning

With a sound that reverberates between psych-noise and surf pop, The Leaning’s music pays homage to the modern romantic songwriters and the eerie dawn of synth music. Sam Jordan, an ex-ballet dancer, and Ez Stone, a tattoo artist, met while digging a hole during a long summer of manual labour, a chance encounter that led to the pair recording music at Sam’s flat perched on the edge of Portslade Harbour. Since then, they’ve released a brilliant debut EP entitled ‘The Long Lost Lagoon Collection’, played a string of sold-out shows in Brighton and shared stages with the likes of Penelope Isles, LAUNDROMAT, Blood Wizard, The Dinner Party and more.

linktr.ee/TheLeaning

Jelly Cleaver

Jelly Cleaver is a guitarist, activist, producer and singer-songwriter based in South London who uses music to create community and change. She’s a resident artist at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, runs improvised nights (Jelly’s Jams) at Windmill Brixton and often plays at fundraisers and protests, including the 2022 Climate Justice demo in Trafalgar Square. Her style moves freely across several genres, from cinematic and spiritual jazz to raw and rebellious post-punk, but her unwavering stance to being uncategorised has seen her receive the Steve Reid InNOVAtion Award for “outstanding emerging talent”. She’s also been nominated for an Ivor Novello Composer Award, been described as “exceptional” by Clash Magazine and has been interviewed by NPR, BBC Radio 6 Music and Bandcamp, as well as been selected as KEXP’s Track of the Day on multiple occasions.

linktr.ee/jellycleaver

Ladylike

With a case packed full of charity shop noises, Ladylike are a new Brighton-based four-piece who are honing a playful yet shifting sound, featuring almost dissonant melodies, angular bass lines and forceful rhythms that are all glazed in a subtle syrup of ambience. Despite having no official releases out in the wild yet, Ladylike have already earned support slots with Blood Wizard, Divorce and The Paranoyds and kicked off 2023 by appearing as part of Love Thy Neighbour’s Triptych series with Welly and The Famous People.

linktr.ee/ladylikeband

Tickets for this 22nd February event can be purchased HERE.

Last month’s Hidden Herd’s ‘New Music Spotlight’ event took place on 18th January and featured Legss, Welly, Oslo Twins and Paris Blue. Read the Brighton & Hove News account of that night HERE.