Labour move to scrap Hanover LTN in favour of toilet refurb



Labour councillors say they will vote to divert money currently earmarked for the city’s first low traffic neighbourhood into refurbishing the city’s toilets.

The local party says it is planning an amendment to re-allocate £1.1million set aside for the LTN at Thursday’s full council meeting, where next year’s budget will be set.

If Conservative councillors vote with the amendment, then it would pass and the LTN’s future would be in doubt.

The low traffic neighbourhood would have seen traffic filters, pocket parks, bus gates and more one-way streets installed to make it more difficult for motorised traffic to use the areas as a rat-run.

Instead of this, Labour says council money should be spent on developing 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Labour’s co-leader of the opposition and finance lead, Cllr Carmen Appich said: “Decent public toilets are crucial for public health, equalities, local businesses and our visitor economy – they are a basic service that the council should be investing in, not cutting and giving up on.

“Labour won’t flush public money away on dogmatic vanity projects, Labour will meet the basic needs for all across the city and get our council services up to scratch.

“Our budget amendments are a step in that direction, so I would encourage other parties to support them and put the needs of residents above personal pet projects.”

Last month, council officers warned that thanks to proposed budget cuts coupled with spiralling costs, up to 18 public toilets, mainly in suburban parks, would be forced to permanently close.

Costs have risen partly because of soaring energy prices and partly because of a large rise in how much maintenance staff were paid when the toilet cleaning service was brought in-house.

Plans to help plug the gap by starting to charge for some toilets were voted down by Labour and Conservatives. Following an outcry, the Greens said they would no longer proceed with a proposed £300,000 cut to the service next year.

Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP said: “In the face of yet more devastating cuts from the Conservative Government, we need to do all we can to protect basic public services in our city.

“Closing public toilets and spending over £1million on a scheme to use cameras to fine car drivers really sums up the Greens. That is why Labour is putting down this amendment to save our public toilets.

“We have a fraught two years ahead of us until we can throw the Conservatives out of Government. We need an administration locally that will protect basic services.”