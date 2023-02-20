Thank God for ‘Small Mercies’ as Pixx announce Brighton gig

‘Hidden Herd Presents’ is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems.

Today, they have announced that none other than Pixx will be headlining the Wednesday night extravaganza on 22nd March 2023, and will be joined on the bill at The Hope & Ruin by Flip Top Head, TV Room and Coco And The Lost.

Pixx

Pixx has undergone a rebirth and is now a collaboration consisting of original singer-songwriter Hannah Rodgers and Dylan Jones. After South London-based Rodgers toured with the likes of Daughter and Glass Animals and released two critically acclaimed albums via 4AD (The National, Future Islands, Big Thief), the duo began playing together during the campaign for Pixx’s excellent sophomore record, ‘Small Mercies’ (co-produced by Simon Byrt and Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey). No longer standing solo, the combination allowed branches to grow that were previously dormant and the return of Pixx consequently comes with a fresh repertoire and a full band consisting of Pixx live band members old and new. Welcome back from the dead, Pixx.

Flip Top Head

Brighton-based Flip Top Head are a seven-piece cluster of orchestral post-rock, merging shoegaze soundscapes with jazz-influenced post-punk. Fusing influences such as Black Country, New Road, Cocteau Twins and Tindersticks, their live performance promises fetching melodies and harmony through multiple layers of instruments. Hauntingly unpredictable and refreshing, Flip Top Head are Bowie Bartlett, Alfie Beer, Bertie Beer, Marie Freiss, Harry Giles, Harrison Spooner and Ollie White. Together, they have supported Honeyglaze, Opus Kink and Anorak Patch, and recently sold out their Brighton single launch for the incredible debut offering, ‘Seventh Bell Number’, which is out now on Blitzcat Records.

TV Room

TV Room is the moniker of London-based multi-instrumentalist Lucy Rushton. Drummer in post-punk band Deep Tan, TV Room is Lucy’s solo venture into an empathetic and intimate world of storytelling where her music is used as a means of confession and an expression of vulnerability. Growing up in a small town near Manchester, Lucy used music as her route out after buying a £20 guitar from Cash Converters when she was 15 years old and developing her unplugged sound on the landing of her parent’s home. Now, with three wondrous singles out on tastemaker label Sad Club Records and praise from Gemma Bradley on BBC Radio 1, The Line of Best Fit and CLASH, 2023 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year.

Coco And The Lost

The world of Coco And The Lost is passionate, vivid, faintly sinister and utterly irresistible. Few musicians are capable of presenting an alter-ego so fully formed from the outset, and fewer still manage to imbue their world with so many layers, where imperious grandeur, relatable dramas and big-hearted unstoppable joy are merged, often within the same infectious song. Created by Brighton-based Ella Flannery, who cites influences including Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Wolf Alice and Florence + The Machine, Coco And The Lost had an exciting 2022 that saw her release her debut EP (‘I’ve Got Nothing John’), receive support from BBC Music Introducing and Gigwise and appear on the main bill at The Great Escape Festival.

Purchase your tickets for this 22nd March event at The Hope & Ruin HERE.