Vacant shop at front of Churchill Square to be gastropub with rooftop bar

Posted On 21 Feb 2023 at 9:15 pm
A restaurant and bar business has been granted planning permission to turn a former clothes shop in Churchill Square, Brighton, into a new venue.

A visualisation of how the Botanist could look in Churchill Square in Brighton

The New World Trading Company aims to convert the former Top Shop store into the Botanist, part of a national chain of more than 30 gastropubs.

Five people objected to the planning application which was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council planning officials under delegated powers. Two people sent in supporting comments.

Officials approved the change of use of part of the ground and first floors and roof level to provide a food and drink venue.

As well as a new shopfront and changes to the internal layout, the venue is expected to have outdoor seating on the roof.

New World said in its planning application: “The Botanist is most appropriately described as a destination premises which offers an ‘all day haven’ rather than a ‘stepping stone’ to other licensed premises.

“The Botanist’s approach is to provide a relaxed food and drink experience, with an emphasis on the novelty of experience and trying new flavours.

“The Botanist provides a high-end experience that does not focus on consuming large quantities of alcohol which is reflected in the individual pricing of beverages and the analysis of consumption statistics.”

New World expects the business to be able to serve 264 covers inside the building, with 168 at seated tables and 96 in the bar areas.

It expects 214 more covers outside on the decked roof, with 102 seated and 112 in what was described as the bar/chill area.

A planning condition restricts the use of the roof terrace between midnight and 9am.

The Botanist has submitted an application to the council for a premises licence, permitting the sale of alcoholic drinks. It is due to be decided by a council licensing panel on Thursday 2 March.

New World has applied to be able to serve drinks from 9am to 2am from Thursday to Saturday and from 9am to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday.

