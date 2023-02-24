Changes afoot if Independents win seats

The election of more Independents in May could herald changes to the way that decisions are made by Brighton and Hove City Council committees.

Currently, only those representing formally “registered” political parties can sit on policy-making committees such as the Housing Committee.

The seven current Independent councillors do not sit as a political group and sit only on regulatory and scrutiny committees only such as the Planning Committee and Licensing Committee.

But the only councillor to have been elected as an Independent, Bridget Fishleigh, has registered a party – the Brighton and Hove Independents – and announced a number of candidates.

And a second new local Independent party – the Friends of Brighton and Hove – has also been registered with the Electoral Commission.

Under the council’s current rules, the seats on policy committees are divided between the three political groups – Green, Labour and Conservative.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “It (registering the party) was about committees. Also, if either ‘indie’ group gets six councillors, then they get a paid adviser as the other parties do currently.”

Friends of Brighton and Hove founder Laura King said: “We didn’t want our Independents to be disadvantaged as previous Independent councillors have been by being lone rangers.

“The only drawback being that this can confuse some people who might wonder how a candidate can be Independent and belong to a party as well.

“The answer being that it’s a party with no national links or affiliations – purely local – and to offer some similar advantage and support to those running without toeing an actual party line.”

Both parties are currently recruiting potential candidates for the local elections which are due to take place on Thursday 4 May.

The Greens, Labour and Conservative parties currently hold 47 of the 54 seats on the council. The 54 councillors represented 21 electoral wards at the last local elections but at this election there will 23 wards after boundary changes.

The Electoral Commission has recently changed the rules for candidates, allowing just two people who live in the ward to sign the nomination form rather than 10 as previously required.

The elections in May will also be the first when voters will be required to show photographic identification (ID) such as a passport, driving licence or concessionary travel pass. For a full list of acceptable photo ID, click here.

Anyone without photo ID can apply for a postal vote – or apply for a “voter authority certificate” through the government website.

The last day to register to vote is Monday 17 April. The last day to register for a “voter authority certificate” is Tuesday 25 April.