Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival 2023 report

‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘FAT TUESDAY’, HASTINGS & ST. LEONARDS 21.2.23

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC (HFT) is a not for profit organisation based on the south coast that delivers a year round programme of activity to support and showcase the local music scene in Hastings and St Leonards. This includes the flagship ‘Fat Tuesday Music Festival’ that is now in its 14th year, a 3 day Sonic festival for all things electronic and experimental and a range of live music events, workshops and professional development sessions to support emerging and established musicians and those involved in the music industry.

For the Fat Tuesday (21st February) tour, I’ve stationed myself in the Hastings & St Leonards Angling Association, a large social club, more-or-less on the beach. There’s a varied lineup with an eclectic mix of styles, and none of the acts will be playing The Carlisle, which we already have covered. It proves to be a fine choice of venue, a large hall with clear sightlines and a proper stage. The bar is very reasonably priced and has sufficient staff to make getting a drink a doddle. A substantial PA has been hired in, with full backline that includes cymbals on the drum kit, for rapid changeovers. It’s a tight schedule, so the stage manager and sound tech will need to be on the ball. Both exude a cool and reassuringly capable professionalism.

Plunk – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 8:00pm

To get the party started we have Plunk, a Hastings-based 6-piece playing funk covers. It’s all instrumental, and all about vibe, so it doesn’t seem to matter who wrote the tunes. James on bass and Jimmy on drums lay down a superlatively funky groove embellished with brisk and trebly rhythm guitar from Andy. Big brassy stabs are provided by George on trombone, Matt on alto sax, and Bjorn on tenor sax. It’s pretty complicated rhythmically, and Bjorn seems to be conducting proceedings with a cunning series of hand signals. I’m not really a funk aficionado, but even I can’t miss the familiar hook of ‘Pick Up The Pieces’, and the sizeable crowd are getting into it too, dancing enthusiastically. There’s some seriously impressive musicianship on display, including an absolutely blistering trombone solo. Guitarist Andy gets to shine with a gorgeous lead break on ‘Hottentot’, and the dual saxes have a blast on final number ‘Shake Everything You’ve Got’. This was a particularly well-executed set, and a whole lot of fun.

Plunk setlist:

‘Hot Pants’/‘Hot Pants Road’ (James Brown cover), ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ (Average White Band cover), ‘Hottentot’ (John Scofield cover), ‘Shake Everything You’ve Got’ (Maceo Parker cover)

www.facebook.com/plunkhastings

Message From The Ravens – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 8:30pm

The Angling Club has suddenly become very full as Message From The Ravens take the stage. A Hastings band, they play poppy and accessible indie folk, with multi-part vocal harmonies. There’s myth and magic in the lyrical themes, and the usual image is a kind of fantasy pagan look. Tonight though, they’re dressed to party, in sequins and hot pants, and we have four players on stage. Siddy is on acoustic guitar, Lily on electric guitar, Hannah on flute and keyboards, and Philly on drums. Everyone sings, and the overall effect is lush and rather lovely. Opening number ‘Jupiter’s Tears’ was recently released as a single, and ‘Sink Or Swim’ has a sea-shanty feel to go with the nautical metaphor of the lyric. ‘Shimmers And Thorns’ is a tale of love lost, whose melancholic vibe is pierced by a slightly incongruous kazoo solo. The crowd are loving it though, and there’s raucous cheering and applause at the end of each number. The layered vocals are very much to the fore for ‘Poison Apple’, a strident blast of witchy folk that concludes another impressive set.

Message From The Ravens setlist:

’Jupiter’s Tears’, ‘Sink Or Swim’, ‘Shimmers And Thorns’, ‘Poison Apple’

www.messagefromtheravens.com

The Kynd – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 9:00pm

The Kynd are an indie rock band from Buckinghamshire who released two singles and an album as part of the Britpop scene of the late 1990s. They reformed recently, with the intention of finally finishing their “lost” second album. ‘Timelines’ is due for release on 10th March, and here they are at Fat Tuesday to promote it. Given that some decades have elapsed since their debut, they look in pretty good nick. Vocalist Paul King retains a fine mop-top hairstyle, and has some cool stage moves shaking his tambourine. The other original members are Danny and Tristan Tipping, on guitar and bass respectively, and the current lineup is completed by local drummer Fin Kenny, who adds some effective backing vocals. Opener ‘Workshy’ is a brisk romp, with the bass moving nicely beneath the lead line. ‘World’s Finest’ was a single back in 1997, and its brisk progression contrasts with a half-speed breakdown punctuated by long rolls around the toms. There’s a lot going on with plenty of builds, stops and drop outs, and a lovely bass run. I really like it. ‘Sunrise: Reprise’ features a striking guitar motif with an eastern vibe, and a catchy progression of bubbling bass. ‘Get What You Deserve’ is another from back in the day and slightly more downbeat. There’s a quality reminiscent of R.E.M. in the song structure and vocal delivery, and some particularly satisfying chord changes. The final song, ’Whispers And Tongues’ is from the forthcoming album, and its catchy vocal hook is bolstered by plenty of stabs and pushes. I’m not sure how extensive the current appetite for 1990s-style jangly indie rock is, but The Kynd are adept exponents, and I wish them every success with their new release.

The Kynd setlist:

‘Workshy’, ‘World’s Finest’, ‘Sunrise: Reprise’, ‘Get What You Deserve’, ‘Whispers And Tongues’

linktr.ee/thekynd

Danny George Wilson Band – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 9:30pm

I’m fairly familiar with Danny George Wilson as he has made frequent appearances at my local Americana-loving record store with his other projects: Danny and the Champions of the World, and Bennett Wilson Poole. Tonight he’s presenting tracks from his 2021 solo album ‘Another Place’, backed by Champs regulars Paul Lush on guitar and Steve Brookes on drums, and bassist Joe Bennett, who also features in another fine band from Oxfordshire, The Dreaming Spires. I don’t recognise the keyboard player, who has eschewed the traditional folding stand to play with his instrument laid across his lap. ‘Heaven For Hiding’ was a former single, and opens the set with a naggingly insistent stabbing guitar figure over a languid vocal. ‘Can You Feel Me?’, also a single, has a pleasing pattern of descending chords which eventually progresses into a gloriously expansive psych-tinged wig out. An impressive guitar solo has dreamy keyboards floating over the top. The bass and drums get a good workout too. Best of all is closer ‘Right Place’, which starts slowly with chiming keyboards and elegant guitar licks complementing the plaintive vocal. There’s a refrain with some stunningly beautiful chord changes and classic harmonies reminiscent of Crosby Stills & Nash, before things really get going with some gloriously atmospheric keyboards and a wailing guitar playout of breathtaking quality. It’s necessarily a short set, but they play unhurriedly, like they have all the time in the world, and I’m rather wishing they had. This superb performance was an absolute treat to experience.

Danny George Wilson Band setlist;

‘Heaven For Hiding’, ‘Can You Feel Me?’, ‘Right Place’

dannygeorgewilson.com

City Dog – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 10:00pm

Things have gone a little quiet here in the West Angling Club. We’re expecting Brighton’s own City Dog, but a navigational error has sent them to the other Angling Club on The Stade, tonight hosting the Reggae Room. They eventually arrive, understandably flustered, but set up in double-quick time. I’ve seen them before, supporting Monakis at The Green Door Store, and was greatly impressed by their lively garage-punk sound. Deri Bovaird is on guitar and vocals, with Jack Dewdney on bass and Keelan Shepard on drums, and they have youth on their side, all absolutely fizzing with energy. They open with the urgent ‘Instigator’, and despite being old enough to be any of the band members’ grandad, I immediately feel the need to be dancing down at the front. Other audience members are similarly moved, and we soon have a low-impact mosh pit, with a commendably diverse range of participants. The music is fast and furious, with lots of stops, stabs, and super-quick triplet rolls around the kit, underpinned by a monstrously growling riff. ‘Deadman’ exudes appropriate menace, juxtaposing brooding bass breaks with bursts of furious power, during which Deri clutches his guitar like a gun. There’s even a nifty false ending and reprise. ‘Digsaw’ is a cover version that fits right in, and Deri’s into the crowd and dancing whilst firing off some tasty flurries of lead. There’s time for one more, and we actually get a medley of two short songs. ‘As You’ launches with an angular riff, and I’m pleased to hear ‘The Tide’, which was a standout number for me when I last saw the band. It jolts along with considerable momentum, and features a spine-tingling break of rhythm guitar, alternating between devastatingly loud and delicately quiet with some deft operation of the pedalboard. It’s been another fantastic set, and I’m very glad City Dog managed to find their way here to play it.

City Dog set:

‘Instigator’, ‘Deadman’, ‘Digsaw’ (The Wytches cover), ‘As You’/‘The Tide’

citydogepk.com

Ska-per – HSLAA (West Angling Club) 10:30pm

The final act in the Angling Club is a local ska covers band called Ska-per. There’s precious little chance of getting in anywhere else at this hour, so rather than scarper I decide to stay and have a dance. I’m glad I did, because on drums is Matt Bratton, an old friend I used to play in bands with about twenty years ago. He talks me through the lineup. Lee is on lead vocals, wearing a white boiler suit in the style of Buster Bloodvessel. Craig is on guitar and Steve is on bass, with Alan on trombone and Darren on trumpet. They’re all accomplished players, and while there are no surprises, it’s all well played and tremendous fun. Fat Tuesday is one big party, so it seems appropriate to close with an out-and-out party band. It’s been a fun evening, smoothly run, and our Angling Club hosts have made the festival crowd very welcome indeed.

Ska-per set (all covers):

‘Wooly Bully’ (Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs), ‘Sally Brown’ (Bad Manners), ‘Gangsters’ (The Special A.K.A.), ‘Baggy Trousers’ (Madness), ‘Too Much Too Young’ (The Specials), ‘A Message To You, Rudy’ (Dandy Livingstone/The Specials), ‘Lip Up Fatty’ (Bad Manners), ‘Monkey Man’ (Toots & The Maytals), (encore) ‘Long Shot (Kick The Bucket)’ (The Pioneers)

www.facebook.com/skaclassics

Zap Euphoria – The Carlisle 8:00pm

Opening band tonight are Zap Euphoria, a four piece from Tunbridge Wells and Brighton. Seeing them described as Garage psych punk instantly drew them to me, and even more so when I see a guitarist sporting the same HotWax t-shirt as myself. Opening with ‘Fresh Air’, a five-minute song that starts off with spoken word and moves into psychedelic indie mode, this young band are a breath of fresh air. It’s always good to see raw, young talent on show, and their opening set is well received.

Even a couple of issues with the bass guitar monitor and the snare drum having to be replaced, doesn’t put them off their stride. They finish with what turns out to be my favourite song of their set ‘Broken Line’, which unfortunately seems to be the only song I can’t find online. This could of course be a ruse to get the audience to attend future gigs in order to hear this song again. It will certainly be interesting to see how this band develops their style.

Zap Euphoria:

Jude Reids – lead vocals and guitar

Erik Miles – bass and backing vocals

Hayden Sudlow – lead guitar

Arthur Wilson – drums

A.N. Other – Hammond keyboard

Zap Euphoria setlist:

‘Fresh Air’

‘Them With Their Money’

‘Nottingham Tune’

‘Broken Line’

www.instagram.com/zap_euphoria

Congratulations – The Carlisle 8:30pm

With the pub getting busier, next up are congratulations (note the lower-case c) who hail from Brighton. I previously saw and reviewed congratulations when they supported one of my current favourite bands LIFE at Patterns in October. On that occasion they were dressed in workout gear, but tonight they opt for more weather appropriate clothing, probably given the fact they have to dash between three venues mid-February, with The Carlisle being more detached from the other two, The Lord Nelson and The London Trader, both situated half a mile away in the Old Town. I say more suitable attire though footwear wise Leah gives a shout out to the black Crocs (and socks) she is sporting for tonight. I wouldn’t have thought suitable as a parent, but obviously the younger generation know best and apparently they C Roc(k)! It’s hard not to like this band. They played in Hastings last September as part of a Fat Tuesday ‘Under the Radar’ gig, and impressed so much so that they are here tonight to play the real thing. Musically they are infectious, and they have such a fun time on stage with what amounts to a full workout (watch the video for ‘Kryptonite’). How on earth Jamie Chellar plays guitar so well whilst breaking into an on-the-spot sprint every so often defies logic, whilst Leah cuts some shapes centre stage. ‘Lucy, Lucy’ a single from 2022 has to be my favourite track of the set and once again it has a fun video worth checking out. It’s hard to believe that they have only been together for around two years as they put on a tight, entertaining, genre crossing performance that some members of the audience claim to be their favourite of the night. The temptation to follow them around the venues is tempting, as I have done with some bands in years gone by, but I must stay and fulfil my duties.

Congratulations:

Leah Stanhope – vocals

Jamie Chellar – guitar and vocals

James Gillingham– drums

Greg Burns – bass

Congratulations setlist:

‘Lucy Lucy’

‘Junk’

‘Kryptonite’

‘Zeitgeist’

linktr.ee/congratulations

Blue Stragglers – The Carlisle 9:00pm

Third band up in the 9pm slot is Blue Stragglers. I first saw these Alt-rockers when they filled in as a last-minute support act for TOUTS at The Joker in Brighton back in September 2017. I recall this vividly because me and a mate were about the only people in the room, and it didn’t get much better for the main act. Amazingly I have somehow missed their numerous appearances in Hastings since then until tonight. Given that the two previous bands only managed four songs each in their allotted 20-minute sets, Blue Stragglers managed to squeeze in six. They have a small hardcore group of fans left of stage almost starting a mosh pit, which adds to the already great Fat Tuesday atmosphere. These three Horsham boys have a gritty sound which is actually pleasantly easy on the ear, and I am impressed by Lee’s vocal range as he hits those higher notes. They end their set with their new single ‘Reactor’ which is released this Friday and has received airplay from Melita Dennett on BBC Introducing Sussex and Surrey. Definitely worth a listen. You can next catch them in Brighton on March 18th at The Pipeline.

Blue Stragglers:

Lee Martin – vocals and guitar

Ali Waite – bass

Andy Head – drums and percussion

Blue Stragglers setlist:

‘The One That Got Away’

‘Late At A Festival’

‘All I Know’

‘Running It Dry’

‘Overdrive’

‘Reactor’

linktr.ee/bluestragglers

Dog Of Man – The Carlisle 9:30pm

We are now halfway through proceedings and filling the 9.30pm slot are another Brighton band in the shape of ‘Dog of Man’. This band make me realise why I now stay put in just the one venue for the evening. On reading that they are a psych-punk freakout band who love to make art and music and perform at sweaty cult gatherings, I imagine that they will blend in well to a Fat Tuesday gathering and I’m not wrong. This band are definitely up my street and I am instantly drawn to lead vocalist accordion with a “F*ck” sticker in full view. The raucous set ending ‘Taxi’ is my favourite song of the night thus far as the accordion really comes to the fore. Yes I unsuccessfully attempted to learn how to play it and a few other instruments when I was young and lament my musical inability to this day. Having seen The Pogues on numerous occasions, and Matilda’s Scoundrels, I often wonder what could have been and those thoughts are reignited tonight. With all tonight’s songs taken from their album ‘Everything Is Easy’ released last October, I have been listening avidly on Spotify and I feel a vinyl purchase coming through. Maybe they will divulge their names on the album sleeve! I look forward to seeing them headlining on home turf where I can get the full ‘Dog of Man’ live experience. Catch them in Brighton at The Hope and Ruin on 27th April – Tickets HERE.

Dog Of Man setlist:

‘Accidentally Honest’

‘Headonastick’

‘Lurking in the Overnight Bag’

‘Meatcure’

‘Taxi’

linktr.ee/dogofman

Wytch Pycknyck – The Carlisle 10:00pm

Wytch Pycknyck are the penultimate band of the night and start their set at just after 10pm. I have to confess feeling somewhat guilty at missing out on seeing this local Hastings band given that I was invited to the wedding reception of the drummer Sam, through knowing his wife. Unfortunately, I also missed that, so tonight I made an extra effort to make sure I would not be a party pooper yet again.

To be honest I’m not really sure what to expect from the band described as Hastings Cult Graphic Noise Wizards but it soon becomes much clearer. They start off with their recent single ‘Don’t Touch The Skunk’, a song which apparently blew Melita Dennett’s socks off and I can see why. A whirlwind introduction to the song from Sam on drums and Ewan (love The Butane Regulators) on bass, is followed by some manic guitar from Bonj and Matt, with more of the same on vocals from Matt, produces the best mosh pit of the evening which continues throughout the set. With a twinge in my knee, I sit it out, especially given that it resembles a rugby scrum on occasion. This opening number showcased all the musical talents of the band and set the tone for their slightly extended set. With vocals shared around it shows the band’s versatility, and their varying vocal styles work a treat. Given that they had the whole of a now packed (The) Carlisle rocking, Wytch Pycknyck can be excused overrunning, as the crowd were rightfully so baying for more. Probably not the type of band I would normally choose to purchase a record of, but seeing them perform live tonight has certainly swayed my opinion, and hopefully it won’t be too long until I catch these lads on the Hastings circuit again.

Wytch Pycknyck:

Matt Jones – guitar /vocals

Ewan – bass /vocals

Bonj – guitar /vocals

Sam – drums

Wytch Pycknyck setlist:

‘Don’t Touch The Skunk’

‘Magical Revenge’

‘Colombo No.5’

‘Frostbite’

‘Rawkuss’

wytchpycknyck.bandcamp.com

HotWax – The Carlisle 10:30pm

And so, to tonight’s headliner to a full house at The Carlisle. Four years ago, on Fat Tuesday a young band called The Kiffs changed the musical landscape of Hastings for me. Not long afterwards though they sadly split when the lead singer left, but Tallulah and Lola decided to continue and so HotWax was born. In 2020 they played The Carlisle on Fat Tuesday in front of a sparse crowd, but this individual was suitably impressed with their early work. Post-Covid they again returned to the same venue for Fat Tuesday and played to a much larger audience on that occasion, where they were well received. I have seen them on several occasions since and each time I cannot help but be more impressed by their ever-growing maturity, especially noticeable in their lyrical content. Their musical talent has never been in doubt.

So here we are in 2023 and all of a sudden this band’s name is on everyone’s lips.

Having not seen them play live since the Rock Against Racism gig at St Mary’s in the Castle (RIP!) last August, I was so looking forward to seeing them play live once again in what promises to be a big year ahead.

They started off tonight’s set with a new song, to me at least, ‘She Don’t Like It’. A slow track which takes Tallulah out of her comfort zone vocally as she always seems at her best when screaming down the microphone, but this band are never afraid to challenge themselves. Tallulah isn’t fazed by an initial buzzing from the speakers and grows in confidence throughout the song.

The crowd favourite ‘When We’re Dead’ is followed by an outing of their new single ‘Treasure’ which is set for release on 8th March, with a little video according to Tallulah, or a massive f*cking video if you take Lola’s word for it. I am loving this newfound onstage attitude to compliment the songs. The set ends with the angst ridden ‘Rip It Out’ which has fans singing along to the chorus, but that’s not all. It is great to see the Hastings crowd chanting “one more song” for this super talented threesome and we are treated to my single of 2022, ‘Barbie (Not Yours)’, to end the night on a high.

This year you can catch HotWax on the same bill as The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Amyl And The Sniffers, at All Points East, and Queens of the Stone Age and Sam Smith in Madrid. Here’s hoping they don’t forget little old Hastings and return next year to help me celebrate a special birthday of mine on Fat Tuesday!

HotWax:

Tallulah Simsavage – vocals/guitar

Lola Weech – bass /backing vocals

Alfie Sayers – drums

HotWax setlist:

‘She Don’t Like It’

‘High Tea’

‘When We’re Dead’

‘Treasure’

‘All That I Want’

‘Rip It Out’

(encore)

‘Barbie (I’m Not Your)’

ffm.bio/hotwax_bandd

hastingsfattuesday.co.uk

Find out more by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.