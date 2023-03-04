BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 0

Posted On 04 Mar 2023 at 4:01 pm
Albion lead West Ham through an Alexis Mac Allister penalty.

The spot kick was awarded after Hammers full back Ben Johnson scythed through the back of Kaoru Mitoma.

In a game of few chances, Jason Steele had made a couple of very good saves from Said Benrahma and Tomas Soucek.

The Seagulls have been in control for much of the half.

