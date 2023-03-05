BREAKING NEWS

‘Brothers & Sisters’ it’s Steve Mason live in Brighton

Posted On 05 Mar 2023 at 9:19 pm
Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

STEVE MASON – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 4.3.23

Former Beta Band man Steve Mason visits Resident Records in Brighton to promote his new albumBrothers And Sisters’. Apart from ‘Planet Sizes’ from his album ‘Meet The Humans’, this evening’s short set is entirely from the new album.

Steve Mason’s new ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album

Steve is joined by a keyboard player who also controls the backing track. Unsurprisingly there is a lot on the backing track in order to make the performance resemble the record, but this doesn’t take away from the show’s live feel.

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

For opener ‘The People Say’, Steve is accompanied just by the keyboards. He has a superb voice, which has an unusual keening quality. I remember being struck by this the best part of twenty-five years ago on ‘Dry The Rain’ by The Beta Band.

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

‘Let It Go’ has an oddly Stonesy feel. Steve proves that he can multi-task by starting off the song playing his Fender Telecaster, before switching to tom-toms. ‘For Pieces Of Me’ Steve is accompanied by just the keyboard. There is no backing track, and the only percussion is Steve’s handclaps. The aforementioned ‘Planet Sizes’ also has no backing track, and features the keyboard plus Steve on Telecaster.

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

For the anthemic ‘No More’, Steve ditches the guitar and gives the tom-toms something of a hammering. Prior to final song ‘Upon My Soul’ he tells a hilarious story about Primal Scream roadie ‘Fatty’ shoplifting during a Beta Band instore show at the Virgin Megastore on London’s Oxford Street. Hopefully nobody tries to emulate his actions this evening! ‘Upon My Soul’ features Mason on tambourine and a really rather snazzy piano part.

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

Steve has been onstage for a little over half an hour, so it has been a short but sweet performance. I had listened to the album on Spotify prior to this evening, and decided that I really must have it. Steve signed my copy that I purchased from Resident, and having met him I can confirm that Steve isn’t just a great musician, he’s a really nice bloke too! Can’t wait for the tour!

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

Steve Mason setlist:
‘The People Say’ (from 2023 ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album)
‘Let It Go’ (from 2023 ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album)
‘Pieces Of Me’ (from 2023 ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album)
‘Planet Sizes’ (from 2016 ‘Meet The Humans’ album)
‘No More’ (from 2023 ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album)
‘Upon My Soul’ (from 2023 ‘Brothers & Sisters’ album)

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mike Burnell)

Steve Mason has announced a run of full-band U.K. dates this Spring which includes a show at the Concorde 2 on Saturday 6th May. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Steve Mason at Resident, Brighton 4.3.23 (pic Mark Kelly)

www.stevemasontheartist.com

Resident instore flyer

Flyer for Steve Mason’s forthcoming tour

