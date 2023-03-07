Police hope tattoos could help identify body washed ashore in Brighton

Police hope that someone will recognise the tattoos on a body that was washed ashore in Brighton as officers try to identify a woman.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 7 March): “The body of a young woman washed up on the beach at Brighton has still to be identified nearly three months after its discovery.

“A member of the public raised the alarm shortly after 1.20pm on Tuesday 20 December when he spotted the body lying at the water’s edge at Saltdean.

“Extensive inquiries have been made to try to identify her but so far these have been unsuccessful.

“Police have now released photos of a number of tattoos that she had on her arms and legs in a bid to name her.

“The woman is white, believed to be aged between 20 and 25, around 5ft 4in and of slim to medium build.

“She was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings and Converse black boots with the original white trim.

“It is not thought that she had been in the water for much more than 24 hours and inquiries with maritime authorities suggest that it is possible that she entered the water further west, with tidal action taking her to Saltdean.

“Anyone who recognises the tattoos or has any information about the woman is asked to report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 598 of 20/12.”