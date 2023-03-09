BREAKING NEWS

BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artist KT Tunstal announces Sussex concert

Posted On 09 Mar 2023 at 6:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

K T Tunstall is heading back to Sussex (pic Mike Burnell)

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, ‘Eye To The Telescope’, which spawned the global hits ‘Black Horse And The Cherry Tree’ and ‘Suddenly I See’. These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer and songwriter with a knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

KT Tunstall live at the Brighton Centre 26.3.22 (pic Mike Burnell)

In the last few years, the Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records. Each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016’s ‘KIN’, was the soul record; 2018’s ‘WAX’ was the body record, and the 2022’s ‘NUT’ is the mind record.

KT Tunstall live at the Brighton Centre 26.3.22 (pic Mike Burnell)

Commenting on her latest album, ‘NUT’, Tunstall says “It was necessary in the circumstances to make ‘NUT’ completely differently from any other record I’ve made. I pursued music because I had to avoid a repetitive job. I need to feel a constant sense of exploration in life. I’ve realized you can easily fall into repetition, even in this job. And so for ‘NUT’, I was like, ‘Come on, let’s do what we said we would do. Let’s push into something new.’ What’s always most important is making an exciting, meaningful record that I love and having fun while I’m doing it.”

K T Tunstall will be playing live at Worthing Pavilion

It has now been announced that Tunstall will be performing live in Sussex on Monday 24th July 2023, when she rocks on up at the charming Pavilion Theatre located at the beginning of Worthing Pier. Tickets for this performance will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 10th March).

Interior shot of Worthing Pavilion

You can purchase your concert tickets HERE, HERE or HERE.

Tunstall appeared in Brighton on 26th March last year as special guest of Stereophonics at the Brighton Centre. The Brighton & Hove News were in attendance and you can read our report HERE.

www.kttunstall.com

Gig flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com