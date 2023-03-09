BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artist KT Tunstal announces Sussex concert

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, ‘Eye To The Telescope’, which spawned the global hits ‘Black Horse And The Cherry Tree’ and ‘Suddenly I See’. These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer and songwriter with a knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

In the last few years, the Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records. Each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016’s ‘KIN’, was the soul record; 2018’s ‘WAX’ was the body record, and the 2022’s ‘NUT’ is the mind record.

Commenting on her latest album, ‘NUT’, Tunstall says “It was necessary in the circumstances to make ‘NUT’ completely differently from any other record I’ve made. I pursued music because I had to avoid a repetitive job. I need to feel a constant sense of exploration in life. I’ve realized you can easily fall into repetition, even in this job. And so for ‘NUT’, I was like, ‘Come on, let’s do what we said we would do. Let’s push into something new.’ What’s always most important is making an exciting, meaningful record that I love and having fun while I’m doing it.”

It has now been announced that Tunstall will be performing live in Sussex on Monday 24th July 2023, when she rocks on up at the charming Pavilion Theatre located at the beginning of Worthing Pier. Tickets for this performance will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 10th March).

Tunstall appeared in Brighton on 26th March last year as special guest of Stereophonics at the Brighton Centre. The Brighton & Hove News were in attendance and you can read our report HERE.

