Brighton teen who threatened to petrol bomb women’s homes jailed for attacking police

An 18-year-old from Brighton who threatened to petrol bomb two women’s homes has been jailed for attacking two police officers.

Zaine Reid, 18, of Sussex Terrace, in Brighton, admitted sending “terrifying threats” in text messages to Ellie Masey and Beth Downlind last December.

Reid denied assaulting two police officers when they arrested him in December but he was convicted of both offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month.

He pleaded guilty to harassing Miss Maisey, putting her in fear of violence, but denied assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), and the charge was dismissed.

Yesterday (Friday 10 March) he was jailed for four weeks for assaulting emergency workers and given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, for the harassment and malicious communication charges.

Sussex Police said: “Between Tuesday 6 December and Tuesday 27 December, Reid sent text messages to two 18-year-old women threatening to kill them, pay people to harm them and to petrol bomb their homes.

“Officers visited Reid’s address on Tuesday 27 December, when he resisted arrest and assaulted two officers.

“He was charged with two counts of malicious communications, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of harassment with fear of violence and one count of causing actual bodily harm.”

When Reid was sentenced yesterday, he was also served with a three-year restraining order.

PC Philip Peck said: “Zaine Reid subjected these young women to terrifying threats, leaving them fearing for their safety.

“Two police officers who attempted to take Reid into custody were also assaulted while trying to carry out their duties.

“I would like to thank these two brave women for supporting the investigation through to its conclusion.”