Brighton arson suspects hunted by police

Police are trying to identify two men suspected of starting a fire in the centre of Brighton.

The pair are believed to have set light to a pile of cardboard in Steine Street, Brighton, late last month.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday 22 February.

Sussex Police published security camera pictures and said: “Do you recognise these two men?

“Officers investigating a report of arson would like to speak with them in connection to this incident as they may have information which could assist their inquiries.

“This is reported to have taken place around 3.32am in Steine Street, Brighton, on Wednesday 22 February.

“Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation or who knows the two men police wish to identify is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 705 of 23/02.

“Alternatively, this can be reported to the independent charity anonymously by calling 0800 555111.”