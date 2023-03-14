BREAKING NEWS

Heartworms heading to the Green Door Store ahead of their Great Escape appearance

Heartworms is heading to Brighton (pic Rosie Foster)

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team first caught up with Heartworms on 17th January last year when they performed at The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch, London, we observed that “Heartworms present some interesting post-punk. The singer wears a Che Guevara beret (complete with red star) with considerable conviction. Her vocals have a deadpan delivery and she has a glacial stage presence, although she does turn and flash quick smiles to her bandmates when she thinks that the audience won’t see. The keyboard player uses a theremin, which is a far too rarely used instrument. Heartworms are an interesting band who I feel would reward further investigation”.

Heartworms at The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22 (pic Kevin Wakefield)

Heartworms then headed on down to Brighton for last year’s Great Escape new music festival. We witnessed their performance at The MVT Stage on Brighton beach on 12th May. We reported thus:
“South London-based Heartworms are a gothic post-punk band who I have previously seen gracing the stage of The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch back in January. This is the music project of musician and poet Jojo Orme. On that occasion Jojo seemed incredibly serious, barely cracked a smile, and hardly uttered a word to the audience”.

Heartworms at The MVT Stage at The Great Escape 12.5.22 (pic Mark Kelly)

“What a difference four months makes! This time she remains pretty serious but does smile fairly frequently. The band are punchy, very tight and seems very well drilled. The singer has a strong and pleasantly strident voice when she feels it necessary to increase the volume, however, that doesn’t mean that there is no light and shade. There’s plenty of interesting stuff going on here: lead duties are shared between both guitarists, and a theremin is also employed. Not only do the band sound good but they look so cool as to be on the verge of glacial. One to watch methinks”.

Heartworms at The MVT Stage at The Great Escape 12.5.22 (pic Garry Jones/TGE Press)

Heartworms obviously impressed The Great Escape team as they have re-booked the band for this year’s event – details HERE.

Heartworms will be appearing at the Green Door Store (pic Nick Linazasoro)

You also have the opportunity of catching Heartworms BEFORE they appear at The Great Escape as they booked four UK concerts in support of the debut EPA Comforting Notion which is dropping in a few days time on 24th March. The tracklisting for this 12” vinyl record is: ‘Consistent Dedication’, ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’, ‘A Comforting Notion’ and ‘24 Hours’. There are dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester, but before those, they will appear in Brighton at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 22nd March. Last few tickets may be purchased HERE and HERE if you are quick!

linktr.ee/heartwormsband

Gig flyer

 

