Two Brighton properties to stop housing homeless people

Two properties in Brighton where homeless people have been placed by the council are to close by the end of this month.

One of them, Hyman Fine House, in Burlington Street, Kemp Town, was made available late last year as the homeless charity St Mungo’s quit dilapidated premises in St Catherine’s Terrace, Hove.

St Mungo’s runs the “No Second Night Out” service on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council, with 45 beds at the old Jewish Care home.

The second property is Windsor Court, in Windsor Street, Brighton, where up to 40 people at a time have been given temporary housing.

Conditions at Windsor Court have repeatedly been criticised by politicians and campaigners while an experienced detective told an inquest four years ago that the property was well known to Sussex Police.

Today (Wednesday 15 March) Green councillor Siriol High-Jones said: “Members will remember that this administration stopped using Kendal Court (in Newhaven).

“And we are now decanting Windsor Court – a 40-unit Baron Homes scheme – as part of our programme of reducing temporary accommodation costs.

“Twenty-seven properties here are currently empty but remain on our system during the 28-day notice period. The scheme will be empty on Friday 31 March.”

Councillor Hugh-Jones told the council’s Housing Committee: “We are now about to lose No Second Night Out, funding for which ends at the end of March, and our winter provision.

“This leaves a hole in our short-stay shelter provision so officers are looking at how to mitigate this.

“The winter provision accommodation for rough sleepers is being extended into spring and will continue to offer off-street provision for women.

“This is only temporary, however. Officers are in negotiation with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for additional rough sleeping resource beyond this point.”

She also said: “It was known by St Mungo’s in June 2022 that funding was only available until Friday 31 March 2023.

“St Mungo’s were aware of this when moving into the current site in December 2022.

“Although it is disappointing that the funding for No Second Night Out will not continue beyond March, funding for rough sleepers with ‘medium/high’ support needs has been secured from DLUHC.

“This is an identified gap in provision. The council is currently identifying partners who can take this project forward and is also in discussions with DLUHC to secure additional resources to support this work.”

Councillor Hugh-Jones said that there were 36 individuals currently staying in the No Second Night Out premises.

She said: “Of these, eight do not have a connection to Brighton and Hove and are being helped to ‘reconnect’ to where their local connection is.

“Other individuals will have plans in place to assist them to secure accommodation before Friday 31 March and they are being encouraged to engage in these.

“Although No Second Night Out will stop from Friday 31 March, Brighton and Hove will still be providing 312 units of commissioned accommodation for rough sleepers.”