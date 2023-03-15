Woodingdean care home residents enjoy animal therapy session



Residents at a Woodingdean care home enjoyed a visit from farm animals last month.

Residents in Dean Wood Bupa Care Home, Warren Road had the opportunity to pet a Shetland pony, ducks and a sheep among other animals.

The care home, which supports residents living with dementia and Parkinson’s, organised the animal therapy session on 17 February alongside Pet Pals, an Eastbourne family-run farm.

Stress-reducing activities for the residents included bottle feeding the lambs and cuddling guinea pigs.

Neil Jenkins, home manager at Dean Wood said: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon and were in awe of the different animals.

“A firm favourite were the guinea pigs who were held by many residents.

“Animal therapy sessions are well known for bringing a sense of calm and reducing stress in older generations, and it is clear to see the benefits by the joy on our residents’ faces.”

Resident Colin Harman, 84, said: “I had a lovely afternoon with the different animals. My favourite was the sheep, it was very fluffy and warm.

“I also really enjoyed feeding the lamb, and I’m looking forward to seeing the animals again soon.”