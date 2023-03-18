BREAKING NEWS

Mexican noise band with grunge and shoegaze influences heading to Brighton

18 Mar 2023
Margaritas Podridas are heading to Brighton

Margaritas Podridas (Rotten Daisies) are a noise band with grunge and shoegaze influences, who band formed back in 2015 in Hermosillo, which is in the centre of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The band consists of Carolina Enríquez (bass/vocals), Esli Meuly (guitar) and Rafael Armenta (guitar/drums).

Their debut album Porcelain Mannequin was released in 2018 and three years later they released their second album self-titledMargaritas Podridas in April of 2021 and they have been very active since, playing important shows in Mexico and United States such as opening for IDLES in Mexico City at Palacio de Los Deportes, Festivals such as Golden Voice’s This Ain’t No Picnic (Pasadena, California) Ruido Fest (Chicago) and opening for the Melvins in Los Angeles.

Margaritas Podridas

Their latest singleNo Quiero Ser Madre was released last August, and it brought back the punk and raw sound that characterizes the band.

Margaritas have recorded important live sessions such as KEXP from Seattle (watch HERE) and VansChannel666, and they have apparently been working on the recording of their third album. Singles ‘Filosa’ and ‘Vomito’ are out on 6th April – presave them HERE.

In 2023 so far they have already announced a show with The Smashing Pumpkins in Mexico City at Foro Sol among other relevant bands and artists such as Deafheaven, Turnstile and Peter Hook, as well as big bands from Mexico such as The Warning and El Shirota. The festival will take place in Foro Sol which is one of the biggest forums in Mexico with almost 60,000 capacity.

The Hope & Ruin will host the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Margaritas are one of the most active and outstanding projects from Mexico’s Rock Scene and they have plans to continue touring around the U.S., Europe and Latin America with the purpose of expanding their crowd and sharing their music and contagious energy with the rest of the world.

Punters in Brighton will get to see what all the fuss is about with these guys as they have announced a gig at The Hope & Ruin on Sunday 23rd July, courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour. Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE.

Gig flyer

 

Categories

