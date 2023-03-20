Madeira Lift too broken to open this year



The Madeira Lift from Marine Parade to the beach won’t open for several years because it is beyond repair.

A new elevator just west of the Victorian lift is due to be built as part of the first phase of restoration work to Madeira Terrace – but this won’t be up and running until 2025 at the earliest.

And the newly-found damage to the lift shaft has scuppered hopes it could be restored in the first phase.

The council says it will now be repaired during a future phase, when the Shelter Hall it sits within will also be restored.

This leaves anyone unable to tackle the steps with a long detour via Duke’s Mound or the Palace Pier – which many people with reduced mobility won’t be able to manage.

The notice reads: “A new survey has shown the lift shaft can no longer support the weight of the old lift and the original plan to upgrade it is no longer viable.

“Since the terrace was closed in 2016, the lift has not opened at deck level and exist solely into the Concorde 2 nightclub.

“The historic lift had to be attendant operated and could not accommodate mobility scooters.

“A new fully accessible lift designed to accommodate wheelchairs and mobility scooters is to be installed at the Royal Crescent Steps in 2025.

“It will have lighting and security to provide 24 hours a day access for all to Madeira Drive and the deck from Marine Parade.”

A council spokesman added: “The Madeira Lift repairs to the lift shaft need to be carried out at the same time as any future works to the Shelter Hall building, as the two are physically connected.

“The Madeira Terrace phase one did not include these building works.

“This will therefore now form part of a future phase of the Madeira Terrace works rather than phase one as originally planned / hoped.”

The lift has become increasingly unreliable in recent years, and did not open last year either. It also closed in 2015 because of major electrical issues.

Since planning permission for the first restoration phase – including the new modern lift – was secured last year, surveyors have been spotted at the arches, and building work is due to start on site in the autumn.

The plans said the western side of the Royal Crescent steps would be opened while the eastern side is restored so pedestrians could still walk down.

Its hoped that the terrace will have up to five modern lifts along its length once fully restored. However, funding is only secured for the first phase, which will restore 40 of its 151 arches, between the Royal Crescent Steps and the Shelter Hall (Concorde 2).