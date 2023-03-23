BREAKING NEWS

Police offer £500 reward in search for man suspected of serious assault

Posted On 23 Mar 2023 at 9:55 pm
Police have offered a £500 reward as they search for a man with links to Brighton who they suspect was involved in a serious assault.

Anthony Black

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding Anthony Black today (Thursday 23 March) and published a photo.

The force said: “Have you seen Anthony Black?

“The 32-year-old, who has links to North Chailey, Brighton and Crawley, is wanted in relation to a serious assault.

“A reward of £500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

“Anthony is around 5ft 11in, of medium build and has dark facial hair.

“He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck which reads ‘gift of god’.

“If you see him, or have any relevant information in relation to his disappearance, please dial 999 and quote serial 1070 of 20/03.”

What readers are saying

Categories

