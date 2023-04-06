Missing man who was spotted in Brighton has been found

A missing man who was last spotted in the centre of Brighton has been, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 6 April).

The force said: “Arel Marik, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and came forward with information.”

Mr Marik had gone missing from Bexhill and was seen in the Old Steine area of Brighton on Monday afternoon.

The police asked for the public’s help to find him on Tuesday.

They did not say when, where or how Mr Marik was found.