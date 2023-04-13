Gary Numan announces acoustic gig in Brighton church

Ahead of his 1000th live performance this weekend; Electronic pioneer, revered songwriter, and renowned musician Gary Numan has announced a very special acoustic tour for October 2023, which includes a date here in Brighton. These unique concerts will see Gary perform select songs from his vastly acclaimed repertoire giving fans a chance to experience a whole new sound in an intimate acoustic setting.

Since coming to prominence with era-defining hits such as ‘Cars’ and ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ (with Tubeway Army), Gary Numan has remained consistently creative and released a huge catalogue of work. His impact on electronic and alternative music has been hailed by pioneers such as Prince, David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails and remains impactful today and in 2017, he was rewarded with the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos. The acoustic tour also follows a wealth of critical acclaim in support of his No.2 album’ Intruder’ and the paperback release of his remarkable and candid autobiography ‘(R)EVOLUTION’.

Gary Numan Acoustic Tour 2023:

October 8th Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

October 9th Glasgow, St Luke’s

October 10th Birmingham, Town Hall

October 11th Bristol, St George’s

October 13th Brighton, St George’s Church

October 14th Manchester, Cathedral

October 16th London, Hackney Church

October 17th London, Hackney Church

