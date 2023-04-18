Bus diversions to end early – but residents still face months of disruption



The diversion of hundreds of buses a day along residential streets in the city centre is due to end by Christmas – but residents say they are still pursuing legal action to stop it earlier.

Since January, almost 700 buses a day which usually run eastbound along Western Road have been diverted via Upper North Street while a two-year project to improve the shopping street for pedestrians takes place.

The road has been closed several times for repairs to water and gas pipes, which residents say has been caused by the extra weight of the buses – although the council denies this.

Brighton and Hove City Council issued a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) in December, lifting the weight restriction on Montpelier Road, Montpelier Terrace, Upper North Street and Regent Hill for two years.

Residents formed the Western Road Redirection Action Group (WRRAG) to launch legal action against it. The council subsequently withdrew the first TTRO and issued a modified one.

Last week, WRRAG formally applied for permission for a judicial review after raising almost £5,000 of a £7,500 target for legal action.

This week, the council confirmed it had changed the schedule of works on Western Road so that buses could start using it in both directions again in December.

But WRRAG’s Gilliam Durham says that residents facing months of further disruption are pressing ahead.

She said: “In its latest update, Brighton and Hove City Council has said Western Road may open to 2-way traffic in December 2023 meaning the 700 or so residents along the diversion route will still have another nine months of chaos, sleep deprivation, loss of privacy, noise, light and air pollution, and safety hazards as westbound vehicles continue to mount the pavement to avoid the buses.

“In addition, in summer, not only will many keep their blinds and curtains closed, but opening their windows to let in fresh air will instead let in putrid air and noise. In addition, the council as always hedges its bets, saying the order and length of time for each section is subject to change.

Many residents have described the severe impact of this diversion on their health, wellbeing and safety. It cannot continue.”

Ms Durham’s solicitor lodged a bundle with the High Court requesting permission to proceed with the judicial review of the second TTRO.

A council spokesman said: “We acknowledge that the closure of Western Road eastbound has generated concern amongst residents of surrounding streets.

“The one way closure continues to be necessary to allow work to progress and minimise the overall impact and disruption.

“However, we previously said that we would keep the closure under review and reopen Western Road before the end of the project if we are able to.

“Following good progress in the first three months, we are pleased to say that we can now provide details of an amended programme.

“Our original plan showed work on the eastern section (Dyke Road and the Clock Tower) from May 2023.

“The contractor will instead be switching all staff to the western part of the scheme (between Montpelier Road and Regent Hill) in order to complete this section sooner.

“It is now expected that Western Road will reopen in December.

“Work at Dyke Road will then be completed following the reopening of Western Road.

“Project scheduling remains subject to change, including to allow for things such as utility works and building maintenance. For the latest information, please visit the project website.”