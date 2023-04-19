Spear Of Destiny celebrate 40th anniversary with first of intimate Brighton gigs

SPEAR OF DESTINY – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 16.4.23

So, it’s Sunday night and off we go to The Prince Albert to get an early view of the 2023 version of the legendary, legendary, Spear Of Destiny on their ‘1983-2023’ tour. They are also supporting Big Country at a number of gigs too, so get yourself along to one of their gigs now!

Anyone reading this review will know (and the tour name is a clue) Spear Of Destiny were founded back in 1983 by singer and songwriter Kirk Brandon and bassist Stan Stammers from the ashes of Theatre of Hate, but over the 40 years whilst they have had an ever-changing line-up only Kirk has been the permanent member.

It’s fair to say that the packed Albert was hot, and got sweatier as the evening progressed, with a sell out crowd ready for the latest incarnation-only Kirk, Adrian Portas (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children), and Clive Osborne on saxophone still in situ from the November 22 line up for this gig.

We got going with ‘Rainmaker’ and ‘Young Men’ from ‘One Eyed Jacks’ – tricky to follow…but they did splendidly with ‘Strangers In Our Town’ (from ‘Outlands’) and then into ‘Pilgrim’ from the last LP, ‘Ghost Population’.

The band got into the groove with ‘Mile In My Shoes’ (from ‘Religion’), swiftly followed by a very rowdy ‘Liberator’ (from ‘One Eyed Jacks’) tight, noisy, and much jumping around-adding to the heat. How do you follow that? Well…with a personal fave…’Grapes Of Wrath’ from the album of the same name…absolutely terrific!

Straight into ‘Ghost Population’, from ‘Shine’, then back in the Tardis for ‘Come Back’ (found on ‘World Service’) and the classic ‘Never Take Me Alive’ from ‘Outland’.

Despite the heat, (and the last train early on a Sunday night) no-one was going to leave early.

The set drew to a close with ‘World Service’ (album of the same name), and ‘I Can See’ from the same album.

Drawing breath, the band came back for a cracking 5 song encore, in quick succession, ‘Kalashnikov’ (from ‘Omega Point’), ‘Berlin Berlin’ (from ‘Imperial Prototype’), ‘Judas’ (from ‘Volunteers’) the totally fabulous ‘Age Of Unreason’ (another personal fave ‘Loadstone’) and closing the evening with …you guest it…‘Mickey’…

A great, well-picked rock n’roll tour of the band’s history-with one very very very very minor gripe, what is wrong with a song from 1992’s ‘Sods Law’?

As tonight’s Prince Albert gig quickly sold out, Spear Of Destiny decided that a second date was required. At this moment in time tickets are still available, but no doubt won’t be hanging around for long. The second gig date is Sunday 28th May. Tickets can currently be purchased HERE.

Spear Of Destiny:

Kirk Brandon – vocals, guitar

Adrian Portas – lead guitar (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children)

Knut Knutson – bass

Robin Goodridge – drums (Bush)

Clive Osborne – saxophone

Spear Of Destiny setlist:

‘Rainmaker’ (from 1984 ‘One Eyed Jacks’ album)

‘Young Men’ (from 1984 ‘One Eyed Jacks’ album)

‘Strangers In Our Town’ (from 1987 ‘Outland’ album)

‘Pilgrim’ (from 2022 ‘Ghost Population’ album)

‘Mile In My Shoes’ (from 1997 ‘Religion’ album)

‘The Wheel’ (from 1983 ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ album)

‘Liberator’ (from 1984 ‘One Eyed Jacks’ album)

‘Grapes Of Wrath’ (from 1983 ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ album)

‘Shine’ (from 2022 ‘Ghost Population’ album)

‘Come Back’ (from 1985 ‘World Service’ album)

‘Never Take Me Alive’ (from 1987 ‘Outland’ album)

‘World Service’ (from 1985 ‘World Service’ album)

‘I Can See’ (from 1985 ‘World Service’ album)

(encore)

‘Kalashnikov’ (from 2012 ‘Omega Point’ album)

‘Berlin Berlin’ (from 2007 ‘Imperial Prototype’ album)

‘Judas’ (from 2000 ‘Volunteers’ album)

‘Age Of Unreason’ (from 2005 ‘Loadestone’ album)

‘Mickey’ (from 1985 ‘World Service’ album)

For more information visit: www.kirkbrandon.com and www.facebook.com/kirkbrandonofficial.