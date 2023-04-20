Petition calls for bus service for Woodingdean to Falmer and Lewes



A petition for a bus service to be introduced connecting Woodingdean to Falmer and Lewes has received more than 600 signatures in just over two weeks.

The petition was started by a Labour candidate standing for election in the Woodingdean ward in the local elections on 4 May.

It asks for a bus service to the north which would connect Woodingdean to Falmer Village, Falmer train station, the University of Sussex campus and Lewes Town.

Woodingdean currently has bus services connecting it to Rottingdean to the south and Brighton and Patcham to the west, but no northern service.

Jacob Allen, Labour candidate for Woodingdean said: “Woodingdean Labour have been calling for this service for years, as we know how vital public transport is for many in the village.

“The idea of a new route taking residents north to Falmer and Lewes has many excited, and is very popular on the doorstep.

“I can’t wait to be on that first service when we put it on after Labour wins in Woodingdean on 4 May.”

The petition, started on Tuesday, 4 April, has already gained 610 signatures from the public.

The petition be presented to the next meeting of the incoming Environment Transport and Sustainability Committee and at a meeting with the bus companies locally.