Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 0
Posted On 23 Apr 2023 at 5:33 pm
Comment: 0
Albion are level with Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
The Seagulls best chances included one that fell to Alexis Mac Allister who saw his feee kick beaten away by David De Gea.
Then a combination of Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma came agonisingly close to converting a Solly March cross.
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have had the best efforts for United – Rob Sanchez saving well from Fernandes with his outstretched leg.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.