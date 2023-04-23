Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 0

Albion are level with Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Seagulls best chances included one that fell to Alexis Mac Allister who saw his feee kick beaten away by David De Gea.

Then a combination of Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma came agonisingly close to converting a Solly March cross.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have had the best efforts for United – Rob Sanchez saving well from Fernandes with his outstretched leg.