Off-duty night marshal helps bring Brighton shoplifter to justice

An off-duty night safety marshal helped to bring a wanted shoplifter from Brighton to justice.

Sussex Police said that it was all in a day’s work for the marshal – a member of a specially trained team who help to keep people safe on a night out.

The force said: “Thanks to the eagle eyes of this night safety marshal, we caught up with someone wanted for theft and failing to appear in court.

“Showing true commitment to his role of helping to keep our city safe, he spotted a person wanted for arrest while out in the city.

“He called 999 and guided our response team in seamlessly. Within nine minutes of the call, officers had the wanted man detained.

Byron Taylor, 36, of Tyson Place, in Grosvenor Street, Brighton, was brought before the bench at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 April).

Taylor, formerly of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, pleaded guilty to theft, having stolen a £90 electric toothbrush from Boots, in Brighton, last October.

Deputy district judge Nicola Fleck fined Taylor £50 and ordered him to pay £90 compensation.

Sussex Police added: “Remember, while we can’t be everywhere, with eyes and ears like this supporting us across the city, we could be anywhere.”