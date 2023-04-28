Candidate profiles – Nine stand for two seats in Regency

Nine candidates are standing for two seats in Regency ward on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Brighton and Hove Independents candidate Gary Farmer, 52, is a college director. He is on Instagram @votefarmer and Facebook facebook.com/votefarmer2023.

He said: “I see the neglect from the current administration as they play party politics ahead of the needs of the city and its people.

“Residents and businesses feel ignored and overlooked as the city falls into disrepair.

“With over 500 years of family history in the area and a deep connection and loyalty to our great city, I see how party politics has destroyed our faith in local government.

“I can do better. I believe in Brighton. Working in tourism, education and business management for over 20 years, I can put these skills to great use for everyone.

“I have lived and worked in our Regency ward community for over 15 years. I founded the Old Steine Community Association and am one of the directors of the Valley Gardens Forum.

“Living in Western Road for 10 years and now Old Steine for five years, I recognise the unique value of Regency as the ward where Brightonians and visitors alike blend together and connect with one another every day.

“I want residents, businesses and stakeholders in our ward to work together better, to truly value Regency ward and understand that together we can create a vibrant and collaborative community.”

Mr Farmer said that the key issues in the ward were anti-social behaviour, graffiti, homelessness, a prolific number of unlicensed HMOs and holiday lets, rogue landlords, litter, Valley Gardens Phase 3, the Pool Valley redevelopment, empty shops and offices, accessibility, the i360 debt, the future of the Brighton Centre, Western Road traffic redirection, the tourism sector, protecting our green spaces and encouraging businesses to invest in the area.

Green candidate Chloë Goldsmith, 28, is a documentary editor. She is on Twitter @_greenchloe.

She said: “The past 12 years of Tory austerity and a ‘cost of living crisis’ have meant that local councils play a more vital role than ever in supporting our communities.

“The effects of decisions made by councillors will be felt by people more acutely than they have before so I want to make sure a diverse range of voices are heard when those decisions get made.

“Brighton and Hove is one of the best places to live and I want to be a part of shaping its future and making sure it’s a city that welcomes everyone.”

“Regency is one of the most vibrant and exciting areas of our city. We’ve got so many amazing shops and local businesses as well as some of the best places to eat and drink in the city.

“Regency also has a lot of renters and, as someone who is a long-term private renter, I know how challenging it can be to not feel secure in your housing situation and to have to deal with unresponsive or uncaring landlords and letting agencies.

“I’d like to build on the work the council has already done to improve standards for renters in our city.”

Green candidate Ricky Perrin, 44, is an engagement and inclusion facilitator. He is on Twitter @RickyPerrin. He said: “Some people want to represent ‘the public’ but have never had to rely on public services.

“I’ve used them all and know how vital they were in the days that I was newly injured and left never able to walk again – and at a number of times I was rock bottom with my mental health.

“I’ve been active in using and volunteering/working with the NHS, mental health services, housing, community development, sport, leisure and schools using my personal lived experience.

“As a councillor I want to protect these services so they are there for anyone who needs them.

“Regency Ward, for me, is like the heartbeat of this city from the amazing seafront to the shopping streets and town centre.

“Regency contains a huge variety of independent businesses, vibrant cafés, restaurants, leisure facilities and the hotels that are vital for the buzzing city economy.

“I’m proud to be a Brightonian – and Regency ward has many of the best things about Brighton and Hove, the reasons people want to come here from all over the planet to live, work, study and holiday and the advert that Brighton and Hove puts out to the world.”

Chloë Goldsmith and Ricky Perrin said: “Regency has the second highest proportion of private renters in the city (over 56 per cent), so problems with rogue landlords and inadequate HMOs are particularly prevalent, making the implementation of our landlord licensing scheme a particular priority for us.

“In addition to those in insecure rented accommodation, there are a high number of rough sleepers in the area who need support in accessing any kind of housing at all.

“Listening to residents on the doorstep, we also know that anti-social behaviour such as drug dealing is particularly prevalent, especially in some quieter residential streets, with a lack of police action.”

Labour candidate Pete Devonport, 66, is a retired town planner. He said: “I want to make a difference. How the city is run affects people’s lives in so many ways.

“Brighton and Hove has suffered mercilessly under the national Tory government and, locally, through mismanagement of the city services by the Greens. The city deserves so much better. Labour offers our best chance to put things right. I want to play my part.

“Regency is the public face and beating heart of the city – the commercial, cultural and entertainment hub.

“But it is also interwoven by diverse, residential neighbourhoods. While many are thriving communities and architectural gems, there are far too many pockets of housing stress and the street homeless are ever present.

“What happens in Regency will shape the future of the city and our public image and nurturing its residential communities is crucial to this. I would be proud to represent Regency facing this challenge.

“The city centre is under threat from the long-term trends of internet retailing and changing leisure patterns as well as the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“It must strengthen its many great assets but also adapt. Providing a great, safe and diverse offer and environment is critical.

“Protecting the quality of our residential communities and proper consultation is also essential, whether that’s from poorly conceived roadworks or unacceptable disturbance from night venues.

“Tackling housing problems in the privately rented sector, managing the night-time economy and public safety will, likewise, always be at the top of any list.”

Labour candidate Alison Thomson is a journalist. She is on Twitter @Alleytee101. She said: “I care deeply about the way Brighton and Hove is run and want a better, fairer city for all.

“That means improving basic services, striving for social justice and equality and making environment-led decisions.

“As the commercial and visitor hub of the city, it’s a privilege for me to represent Regency ward.

“The needs of the residential community must be taken into consideration alongside the very visible tourism aspects.”

She said that the key issues in the ward were the incompetence of the current administration, the cycle lane situation in Old Shoreham Road, the Western Road bus redirection fiasco and proposed recycling reforms.

Liberal Democrat candidate Lawrence Eke, owns several businesses in IT and education. He said: “I believe I have the skills and local knowledge to serve the residents of Regency.

“I studied law and business at university. For the last 20 years I have built several companies. I understand the importance of including everyone when working on complex or impactful projects to benefit the whole community.

“As a councillor, I’d like to make sure that all residents and local businesses are involved and to protect our environment at every stage.

“I appreciate cuts from central government have been disastrous to local services and I’d like to help maximise value for money.

“I’ve lived in Regency ward with my wife for 20 years, in Vernon Terrace and Upper North Street, so I know the area very well. I have witnessed the decline in central Brighton over past years and I would like to reverse that process.

“I would be honoured to represent Regency ward and as I live and work here and walk our dogs around the parks here. I am well versed in the issues we experience.

“I know how to champion local issues, for example, removal of inappropriate party houses in quiet streets and improving bin provision.”

“We have a wonderful community, shops and businesses providing jobs, parks and seafront areas and heritage buildings. But Regency residents endure filthy and dangerous pavements. Roads are in disrepair and traffic no longer flows.

“Communal bins overflow and residents now clean up the trash. Local people are angry and have lost confidence in councillors.

“The council are hiring 780 bikes for a bike share scheme but due to supply issues many of these will be refurbished bikes, at a cost of £13.5 million, that is over £16k per bike!

“Regency residents deserve better. It’s time for a change.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Trevor Freeman, is an accountant. He said: “I believe I have the skills and local knowledge to serve the residents of Regency.

“I’ve lived in Brighton for most of my life and in Regency ward for 46 years.”

He said that the key issues in the ward were

pavements that are not cleaned and maintained

roads that are in disrepair and dangerous

communal bins that overflow and are in disrepair

lack of adequate crossing facilities in Montpelier Road and Upper North Street

speeding traffic and rat runs

high parking charges

lack of electric vehicle charging points for residents

lack of public conveniences

…

The Conservatives are fielding two candidates – Timothy Catt and Robert Greenfield.

Traditional high streets are in decline so what is your long-term strategy for the Western Road area?

Gary Farmer said: “We must create a welcoming public space, an area to linger and spend time in rather than avoid.

“We need a cleaned up and accessible Western Road to discourage anti-social behaviour and have events and markets to create an active, lively centre to draw in rather than push people away.

“Establish a tourist information centre, an anti-graffiti strategy, improved traffic flow, increased litter clean ups, business rates assistance.

“We must create an identity and community and establish a Western Road task force bringing together stakeholders, communities and businesses as an ongoing commitment to keep Western Road alive and relevant.”

Chloë Goldsmith and Ricky Perrin said: “The after-effects of the pandemic and ongoing ‘cost of living crisis’ have been especially hard on independent businesses.

“So we will continue to call on the government to do everything they can to provide help while encouraging more residents to shop locally and support the amazing small businesses we have in Brighton and Hove.

“The improvements being made to Western Road are a great first step in regenerating the area to make it a more pleasant and accessible space for everyone, enabling even more people to get out and explore all the fantastic shops the city has to offer.”

Pete Devonport and Alison Thomson said: “Western Road is unique. Not only great shops but fantastic entertainments, culture and seafront on the doorstep as well as good public transport.

“We must play to these strengths while tackling the basics. Listening to and working with all stakeholders to harness their imagination, knowledge, commitment and entrepreneurship is paramount.

“Putting empty shops to creative use and art and culture to the forefront, improving the physical environment, cleaning up litter, dog mess and graffiti and making streets and spaces welcoming and safe as well better links to the seafront.”

Lawrence Eke said: “Yes, high streets are in decline but a quality retail offer is essential to bring people into Brighton to spend their money.

“Local Lib Dems support a new and properly functioning park and ride scheme that should aid accessibility to the city’s shops for visitors.

“We shall see how good the re-modelling of Western Road instigated by the Green administration works out.

“One thing we can say is the consultation with local residents was woefully inadequate and the re-routing of the buses has damaged gas and water mains and has proved dangerous and disruptive to residents.”

Trevor Freeman said: “Experience has shown that high streets must respond to the demands of users if they are to survive.

“Liberal Democrats support a new and properly functioning park and ride scheme that should aid accessibility to Western Road for visitors.

“The re-modelling of Western Road instigated by the Greens has not shown that it understands the problems confronting users or what would attract people to the area.

“The consultation prior to the current works was inadequate and the subsequent closure of Upper North Street has proved calamitous to the shopping experience and travel.”

How will you ensure consultations are meaningful and the council genuinely listens to residents’ concerns?

Gary Farmer said: “Council ‘consultations’ are notoriously inaccessible and often designed to only present one constructed viewpoint as the outcome.

“Accessible consultations must be targeted at the direct community through fair and open dialogue, council officers must engage directly in an unbiased spirit of open opinion allowing all support and objections to be made.

“Simplify the online consultation portal, knock on doors and speak to residents, hold meetings in cafés or pubs in the community, engage with local resident associations and build bridges to create trust once more with our council that everyone’s opinion is valuable.”

Chloë Goldsmith and Ricky Perrin said: “We will continue to make sure that residents are informed of decisions that will affect them, to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their voices heard.

“We will do this in various ways, such as distributing newsletters and posting frequent updates about projects on the council’s website and social media, to make sure the information reaches as many people as possible.

“If elected, we will hold regular surgeries where residents can meet us and have their concerns listened to, as well as making sure we are active in responding to any inquiries through email or phone.”

Pete Devonport and Alison Thomson said: “People expect the council to lead but it must also listen and show humility. No one group has a monopoly on good ideas.

“Communities are a fantastic reservoir of knowledge and know-how and a Labour council would draw on these assets and work with communities to achieve common goals.”

Lawrence Eke said: “The council does undertake consultations some of which are statutory. Although they can be expensive to organise, often not many people respond.

“Generally, those who oppose change in our city speak louder than those who support it.

“A good example would be the Victoria Gardens project and the changes to traffic flow on entering the city.

“Many people only knew about this once work had started and it was too late to change things.

“More effort should be made to ensure that all residents are consulted on new plans and more is done to explain the outcome of those consultations.”

Trevor Freeman said: “The general experience of council consultations is that they do not really involve most people because of poor publicity and completely inadequate council responses to concerns raised.

“This leaves people with the feeling that consultations are a waste of time and money and that nobody listens to what the public say anyway.

“This must change. Consultations are a vitally important way of communicating and listening. Lib Dems believe any change must involve the people and the case for that change should be understood and consented to before it happens.”

How will you make the city more accessible for disabled people?

Gary Farmer said: “Accessibility is the key to an inclusive Brighton and Hove. More people with disabilities must be involved in the planning stages initially to help planners think more about all types of exclusion.

“This includes housing, transport, education, employment, health services and information technology. We must allow people to move around how they want to, promote public transport and provide accessible public spaces and facilities.”

Chloë Goldsmith and Ricky Perrin said: “Every time we make improvements to an area of the city like Valley Gardens, Western Road, Shelter Hall, the seafront, Black Rock, we consult with as many disabled and neurodiverse communities as possible to ensure they are accessible to everyone that lives, works and visits Brighton and Hove.

“This approach is at the heart of the city’s first accessibility strategy which was recently published. But we want to go further and embed diversity and inclusion in every area of the council, with councillors that have lived experiences reflecting this city’s diverse population.

“Ricky’s perspective as a wheelchair user is invaluable.”

Pete Devonport and Alison Thomson said: “Making the city more accessible for disabled people and anyone who suffers mobility problems just getting around should be the golden thread that runs throughout a Labour council’s programmes.

“That’s not just making the city physically easier to negotiate through sensitive design of buildings homes, places and streets but also how city services, including public transport, are arranged and delivered and keeping the city safe and clean and public toilets open and usable.

“As ever, listening to and working with stakeholders is the key.”

Lawrence Eke and Trevor Freeman said: “There should be reminders to businesses of their legal obligations to enable access and the reasons for this (eg, Equality Act).

“Ensure that businesses know about the required pedestrian space outside their premises.

“Monitoring of this legal access by the council, community support officers and disability groups. We believe there should be more monitoring of unlicenced A-boards and better enforcement of the regulations.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.