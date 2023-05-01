Coffee chain seeks staff for new A27 roadside branch

A coffee chain is looking to recruit staff for its new branch beside the A27 between Brighton and Lewes.

The Starbucks branch – to be run as a franchise by Cobra Coffee – is due to open soon on the site of the old Newmarket Inn and Hotel, between Falmer and Kingston.

And Cobra, owned by the Southern Co-op, is looking for about 15 full-time and part-time staff to work at the branch.

The firm said that it would take on a store manager, to work 40 hours a week, shift supervisors and baristas.

The shift supervisors could work full or part time from 16 to 32 hours a week and baristas could work full or part time from 8 hours to 32 hours a week.

Cobra said: “We will be holding a recruitment event next week, on Friday 5 May, at the Lewes Job Centre from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

“Applicants would need to register via the Lewes Job Centre, in Medwyn House, Mountfield Road.”

The firm added: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Lewes in the near future.”

The new branch is being made ready to open on a date yet to be announced but shortly after one in London Road, Brighton, also run by Cobra, which started trading last month, creating 10 jobs.

The world’s biggest coffee chain reported a significant increase in sales in Britain last year, with business continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Last month, Starbucks also said that it planned to open 100 new stores across the country this year and to spend millions of pounds upgrading existing branches.

The company now has more than 1,000 British branches and said that its expansion would include a mix of its own outlets as well as franchises.

About seven in ten Starbucks are run as franchises in Britain, with the rest owned by the company which opened its first UK branch 25 years ago.

When the Newmarket Inn was sold laat year, Flude Property Consultants acted for the vendor, the family-owned Brighton property company Hatley Estates Ltd. Vail Williams, of Crawley, acting for the Southern Co-op.

After buying the property last year for an undisclosed sum, Vicky Newman, the Southern Co-op’s senior portfolio manager, said: “This is a perfect location which is sure to trade well.

“We are looking to give the property a new lease of life and make sure it remains part of the county’s valuable hospitality industry.

“We will ensure that the building is sensitively altered for a new drive-to location which is scheduled to be launched in late spring 2023.”

For more details about the recruitment day, click here.