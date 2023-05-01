Police appeal for help to find missing man

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing man.

The force said today (Monday 1 May): “Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter.

“Paul was reported missing to police on Thursday 27 April after he failed to turn up at work.

“However, it is thought Paul has been missing for some time before that, with the last sighting believed to be in Edward Street, Brighton, on Tuesday 18 April.

“Paul is described as white, 5ft 9in and of slim build, with thinning black hair. He often wears a black jacket and either tracksuit bottoms or combat work trousers.

“He is known to ride a black mountain bike, which has also not been located.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour said: “It is out of character for Paul not to see or speak to anyone for this length of time and we are very concerned for his wellbeing.

“We are conducting numerous inquiries to establish Paul’s movements over the last few weeks and ask anyone who may have seen him since April 18 to please get in touch.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information which may help the ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Op Farrar. If there is an emergency situation, dial 999.”