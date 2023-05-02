Family of six flee burning home



A family of six were forced to flee their home after a house fire in East Brighton last night.

A woman and five children escaped the house on Queensway, near Craven Vale before fire crews arrived.

Four fire engines used hoses and thermal imaging to put out the fire and check for hot spots, as well as a special ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause was likely to be an electrical fault.

Today, a room at the front of the house was black with soot and a window was smashed with burnt furniture left in front of the building having been removed.

Next door neighbours reported their own house filling up with smoke.

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Queensway Brighton at 21.42 on 1 May 2023.

“One woman and five children had made their way to safety prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Crews used hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire, a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and a PPV fan to clear smoke.

“Four fire engines, the command unit and officers were sent to the scene.

“The fire has been investigated and most likely cause to be electrical.”