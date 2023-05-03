How graffiti tagger illustrated ineffectiveness of council and police

A prolific graffiti tagger was given front-page treatment by a newspaper six weeks ago but although the headline suggested he was sorry, the story painted a different picture.

The tagger was John Macmillan, 46, who tags as Crew, Crew Connection and Johnny Crew. His Crew tags have blighted Brighton from Queen’s Park and Kemp Town to North Laine and elsewhere, without regard to businesses, iconic public buildings, private houses or street furniture.

It’s all in the name of his “guerillaadvertising” hashtag and his video blog. His “vlog” largely comprises 30-second videos of self-indulgent musings and has a handful of followers.

It is roughly estimated that his one-man crusade to put the name Johnny Crew “out there” has caused damage to public and private property costing thousands of pounds – damage that businesses, council tax payers and the public purse will have to rectify.

Yet the newspaper article presented Crew as a bit of a do-gooder hero, something he delighted in on his latest blog.

“Spring is in the air,” mused Johnny. “Goals and aspirations, you know what I mean? I got an interview with the Argus group recently, the Argus in Brighton. It was good, I think they done me alright.”

Macmillan is a self-declared video-blogger whose short bursts of selfie-video chatter capture a seemingly affable bloke from Edinburgh who offers his commentary to camera around the centre of Brighton, checking out random police incidents.

He voluntarily offers his mental health “advice” to street homeless people via his eccentric phone camera clips, largely about himself and his self-reflective personal goals.

The front-page headline said: “Tagger apologises but says some good has come of it.”

What follows is a half-page interview and an editorial pretty much glorifying his non-apologetic vandalism.

He actually said that he was unapologetic as he believed that his tags had encouraged “about 300 people” to reach out to him and talk openly about mental health as part of his personal lifestyle coaching.

It’s delusional to imagine that on sight of a “Crew” or “Google Johnny Crew” tag the disenfranchised jump to Google him and request his life coaching services.

Macmillan claimed to have recently been confronted by a council enforcement officer, as quoted: “I received a call from a council officer a few weeks ago.”

He said the officer discussed the possibility of an “unofficial community service order” which would see him go around the city, filming himself removing some of his tags and posting it online on his various social media channels.

However, he said: “I told the guy from the council my story and he said he wasn’t going to take it any further and that he would get back to me.”

Residents and business have become increasingly frustrated at the indifference of the police and council enforcement officers whose appalling failure to prosecute an identifiable, self-confessed vandal who has caused us thousands of pounds of damage is unfathomable.

And yet, the same council team has the audacity to issue shop owners with letters threatening fines if they don’t remove graffiti. These are the shop owners who diligently remove tagging only to find it reappearing a few days later.

As reported in Sussex Live and national media, one letter to a shopkeeper from the council said: “Your conduct is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those living in the locality and your conduct is unreasonable.”

“Your” conduct!?! How can a council whose environmental enforcement officers are taking zero action against a known vandal issue threats to innocent businesses – the victims of crime – for not removing the acts of crime within 28 days? It simply makes no sense.

Both the police and council enforcement teams knew about Macmillan – as far back as September 2022 – but took absolutely no action.

In the case of the council enforcement team, an officer had hard proof and complaints from several residents about the Crew tags and his bragging on social media.

The council team, paid to follow up on evidence provided, were sent dozens of photos and video evidence, social media proof and so forth, delivered to them, gift-wrapped.

However, it has transpired that the environmental enforcement team were absent from duty, off on extended sick leave, phones deactivated, emails neither monitored nor diverted, tasks not covered – for weeks on end. All the “unpaid” work of council tax paying residents went into an abyss.

Likewise, the 101 police reporting service results only in data gathering and an issue of a crime reference number swiftly followed by a “no further action” letter. We all pay for that too.

So as law-abiding residents and businesses, we are all paying for vandalism to be tackled through council tax and for enforcement officers’ salaries despite the fact that they are not even at work or not undertaking any follow up on evidence provided.

Additionally, good citizens through their own time – gathering evidence, painting out tags, in a goodwill act to be supportive of an under-resourced service – are being utterly disrespected.

But for the combined actions of a new anti-tagging residents group, in co-operation with myself and Councillor Bridget Fishleigh of Brighton and Hove Independents, Johnny “Crew” Macmillan would be carrying on his tagging without a care in the world (while enforcement officers carry on doing nothing in similar vein).

The hallmark of a city sliding into an ever-expanding pit of “no one cares” breeds more of the same – and more anti-social behaviour and more crime.

The connection between ever-more anti-social behaviour in environments plagued by litter and graffiti has been demonstrated by research.

Summarised in the New Scientist, the research concluded: “One type of anti-social behaviour leads to others, because people’s sense of social obligation to others is eroded.”

The results support “broken windows theory”. The New Scientist quotes Geraldine Pettersson, who co-authored a 2003 report on graffiti: “People associate the presence of graffiti with a lack of social control and management of their neighbourhood or environment and it relays the message that no one is ‘in charge’.”

And that would ring true in regards to our council – cosy work-from-home, fully paid employees, entirely disengaged from the city they are employed to take care of.

And likewise our police force, largely absent from the streets, takes no follow-up action on what they consider to be low-level crime.

The council and police need to get a grip, get back to work and do the jobs funded by law-abiding, council tax paying residents.

Private tagging removal services paid on a daily basis would be far more effective and cost-efficient than the ineffective and absent enforcement team are proving to be.

Adrian Hart is a candidate for the Brighton and Hove Independents in Queen’s Park for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.