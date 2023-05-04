BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 0

Posted On 04 May 2023 at 9:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

It’s level-pegging at half time at the Amex as Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United.

Albion’s best chance came through Kaoru Mitoma whose close-range shot almost knocked David De Gea out. The United keeper saved with his face.

Mitoma again and Facundo Buonanotte have also gone close for Albion.

At the other end, Marcus Rashford and Anthony have forced Albion keeper Jason Steele into a couple of great saves.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com