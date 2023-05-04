Half time with Hodges – Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 0

It’s level-pegging at half time at the Amex as Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United.

Albion’s best chance came through Kaoru Mitoma whose close-range shot almost knocked David De Gea out. The United keeper saved with his face.

Mitoma again and Facundo Buonanotte have also gone close for Albion.

At the other end, Marcus Rashford and Anthony have forced Albion keeper Jason Steele into a couple of great saves.