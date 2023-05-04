Make mine a 99 – Brighton and Hove Albion lick Manchester United in Fergie time

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0

The Seagulls swiped all three points from the spot in the 99th minute with an Alexis Mac Allister penalty planted firmly in the top left corner.

It gave the Albion a glorious Premier League double over United this season after a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in the opening match.

Deep in Fergie time, Luke Shaw handled the ball in the box and the referee Andre Marriner made the dreaded signal for a VAR review.

But on this occasion, the outcome went Albion’s way and Mac Allister stepped up to help ease the pain of the FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties at Wembley just 11 days ago.

Once again, Brighton had the best of the ball, with more possession, more shots and more corners but, until the late twist, the game looked like it would end in stalemate.

Instead, Albion leapfrog Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to sixth place in the table, with 55 points from 32 games. Liverpool are fifth with 59 points from 34.