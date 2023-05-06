Rain wipes out day three for Sussex at Worcestershire

Worcestershire 264 and 34-1

Sussex 373

Sussex’s hopes of pushing for victory on day three of the LV=Insurance County Championship match with Worcestershire at New Road were frustrated by the weather after a total wash-out.

Heavy morning rain led to the inevitable decision of umpires Peter Hartley and Chris Watts abandoning play for the day at 2.50pm with puddles on the outfield.

Sussex had established a first innings lead of 109 thanks to captain Cheteshwar Pujara’s third hundred of the campaign.

He passed 1,500 runs for his adopted county in just his 12th match.

They removed Worcestershire opener Jake Libby cheaply yesterday evening and the home side will resume the final day on 34-1 – still 75 in arrears.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson will be looking to add to his eight wickets in the game, including 7-59 in Worcestershire’s first innings.

After play ended yesterday, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “It has been two really good days’ cricket. There has been enough in the pitch to keep everyone interested and the short boundaries help as well.

“We felt yesterday we conceded 80 runs too many and I would imagine both teams at the end of their first innings’ bowling would be disappointed they didn’t bowl out the opposition out for less.

“When partnerships on both sides got going, teams went away from trying to hit the top of off stump. But Pujara’s innings was absolutely outstanding – and he and Smith showed their real quality and were starting to get a partnership going, playing nicely.

“The Pujara-Carter partnership was outstanding for us so to get a 100 run plus lead on that surface was really helpful.

“There is a bit in the surface but if you have missed your length, people have scored runs. The batters who have been the most positive have scored the runs except for Pujara to start with.

“He worked out the pace, judged the length really well and then once he got to 40 it almost looked inevitable that he would get a hundred.

“He played really well and showed his international class. He is a fantastic player. To have Pujara, Smith – and Azhar in the Worcestershire side – you want the best players playing county cricket.

“And it can only be good for county cricketers to play with and against them. It is a great learning experience.”