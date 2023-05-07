Brighton road closed after crash
Posted On 07 May 2023 at 5:15 pm
A road in the centre of Brighton was closed after a crash earlier today (Sunday 7 May).
Police taped off the bottom of St James’s Street, at the Old Steine end, after the incident.
Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.
More as we get it.
