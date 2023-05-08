Man suffers life-threatening injuries in bus accident in Brighton
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brighton yesterday (Sunday 7 May).
The accident happened at about 2.30pm in Old Steine by the corner of St James’s Street.
Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and video footage.
The force said: “Emergency services were called to the Old Steine, in Brighton, at around 2.30pm on Sunday (7 May) after a bus collided with a pedestrian.
“A Brighton man in his fifties was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains for treatment.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Herb.”
